Rainy year likely to create shortage on feed for livestock

Because 2019 was a rainy year, it is inevitable that many farmers in Minnesota, including Morrison County, will face a shortage of feed for their livestock.
“The biggest thing has been a delayed harvest, but what is really impacting the livestock with that is that in spring when we had delayed planting,” said University of Minnesota Extension Educator Emily Wilmes.
Since the fields were too wet in the spring for producers to get in to plant, some crops were not planted. Because of the rainy fall, producers were once again prevented by muddy fields from harvesting any crop they had planted. As a result, some crops were harvested at a lower quality.
“The concern is the potential shortage of feed, so that is really what we are looking at. We have been getting a lot of questions about how do you extend feed?” she said.
Wilmes said there are several ways farmers can extend feed. One way is by mixing the hay with a lower quality hay the farmer has hopefully been able to purchase at a lower price.
Using other feeds, such as distiller grains to give livestock energy, is another option, she said.
Wilmes encourages farmers who normally don’t let their livestock out into the pasture to consider that as an option once spring and summer arrives. If a farmer doesn’t have land to let out his or her livestock on, another option could be to rent nearby land.
“That’s been a big thing on people’s minds — if they are going to be short on feed, what are their options,” she said.
Although there is currently no financial help available from the government, Wilmes said that might change once spring and summer arrive, depending on what the weather is like.
With the rush to harvest during the fall before the crop was totally ruined by weather conditions, Wilmes reminded people to be mindful about how they store their feed to prevent mold from growing and other potential ways that could render the feed useless.
“You want to be mindful about how you can reduce shrink (feed that you lose through various processes),” she said.
One rumor that has been circulating is that there will be a propane shortage because of farmers needing to dry their harvest. However, Wilmes said she has not heard anything from reliable sources about a pending shortage of propane.
“I can remember a few years back when there was a propane shortage and that was a winter that was very cold for barns and homes. Although I haven’t heard anything about a shortage, that doesn’t mean it won’t be,” she said.
While many farmers dig in and do what they can to keep farming, many have given up the battle. Just from July 2018 to July this year, 8% of the farms in Minnesota, have exited the business.
“We’ve seen a lot of dairy farms go. There are a lot of reasons for that. One reason a lot of people are citing is the financial pressure and that it doesn’t make sense to go backward,” Wilmes said.
Another reason for the decrease is that the average age of Minnesota farmers is 55-60. They are ready to retire and may not have someone who wants to take over the farm.
Since many are struggling financially and now with the potential shortage of feed, Wilmes reminds farmers to make sure to take care of themselves — physically and mentally. She emphasizes the importance of getting adequate sleep and eating.
“I know when we are really busy, it’s easy to miss a meal,” she said.
She also encourages farmers to talk with people about what they are going through. Sometimes just venting to a listening ear can make a huge difference.
One way the community can help hurting farmers is by shopping for products they know were produced locally and in Minnesota.
