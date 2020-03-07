Marshall Dean Rahn, 28, Cushing, was charged with felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Feb. 26 incident, when a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for not using a turn signal.
After identifying the owner as Rahn, the officer found him to have several warrants out for his arrest.
Rahn was arrested and a container found on his person allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also allegedly found a meth pipe, a butane torch and additional paraphernalia.
The officer allegedly found items he believed to be stolen and burglary tools, which are under investigation.
If convicted Rahn faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
