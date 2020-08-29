Marshall Dean Rahn, 29, Little Falls (formerly of Cushing), was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a Feb. 26 incident, when a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for not using a turn signal.

After identifying the owner as Rahn, the officer found him to have several warrants out for his arrest.

Rahn was arrested and a container found on his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also found a meth pipe, a butane torch and additional paraphernalia.

The officer also allegedly found items he believed to be stolen and burglary tools, which are under investigation.

Rahn was sentenced to one year and one day in prison with a five year stay, five years of supervised probation and was credited for serving 108 days in local confinement.

