The Little Falls City Council focused primarily on team-building and communication during its retreat on May 5 - 6.
Strategic Framework Consultant Sharon Rodning Bash and Team Effectiveness Coach Rovena Claxton facilitated the day-and-a-half long event, held at the Morrison County Government Center. Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher said better communication both within the Council and to the community at-large along with defining expectations were the core elements of the retreat.
“I think it was very well received by the Council,” Radermacher said. “Some of it sounds pretty easy, but it takes some building up. We have a lot of conversations where — there are going to be times when we don’t all agree about something. Everyone is entitled to their decisions and their opinions. We value that difference in opinions. But, once a decision is made, we still have to find a way to make sure the message is carried out to the community in a positive manner.”
Expectations that were discussed during the retreat for the council members included identifying who holds them accountable and their responsibilities to the community.
“It’s more than just showing up to the council meetings twice a month,” Radermacher said.
What is expected of him as city administrator was also discussed. Namely, how he can effectively communicate issues the staff is having to the Council and vice-versa. It was also discussed how staff can balance being part of the city government while also being citizens themselves. That includes how they can bring forth ideas without making it sound like they’re trying to tell others how to do their jobs.
Staff members were invited to take part in the retreat near the end of the half-day session on May 6. Radermacher said the Council did a good job of showing appreciation to the staff members for the jobs that they do in working with the Council and bringing forth issues they hear from the public.
One aspect to come from the retreat residents might be able to identify sooner rather than later is some of the topics that come forward during the Council’s work sessions. Usually lasting about an hour and taking place immediately before the Council’s regular meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, work sessions often involve deeper discussions into specific topics or projects set to come up either in that night’s meeting or in the near future.
In the future, Radermacher said they also want to include conversations on broader topics such as community engagement or ways to make improvements in a certain aspect of community life.
“It can sometimes get to be a long night,” Radermacher said. “With an hour work session followed by an hour, maybe two-hour, sometimes even longer meeting, it’s a lot. Not everyone on the Council has the benefit of being retired. They have to get up for work again the next day. But they’re all very committed to that process.”
One specific issue that did come up during the retreat, Radermacher said, was that the Council wants to revive conversations surrounding the Little Falls Golf Course. A couple of years ago, there was discussion on what to do about the clubhouse, and how improvements can be made in a situation that is already difficult from a financial standpoint. He expects those topics will be coming back to the floor in the near future.
Radermacher said he was “very thankful” to the Council, the facilitators and city staff for making the retreat a productive and worthwhile endeavor. He is excited about what it can do for the organization, as it laid the groundwork for what is to come.
In the future, the plan is to build in a similar retreat each January. That would allow any newcomers to the Council following an election to take part at the outset of their terms.
“We’re planning on scheduling more opportunities where we can get together like this,” he said. “We want to build off of the work that we did last week. Once you’ve established the ground rules and the expectations, you can really use that to be more productive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.