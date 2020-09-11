To the Editor:
As a healthcare provider, every day I see people deciding between optimum versus affordable medical treatments. Within our current healthcare system rural hospitals continue to close their doors or reduce services. That means fewer jobs for people in our district and less access to critically needed healthcare. These facilities are vital to Minnesota’s 8th District and shouldn’t be a luxury or political bargaining chip.
We need a representative who cares deeply about making healthcare affordable. Quinn Nystrom is running for Congress because she pays over $1,000 out of pocket monthly for insulin to keep herself alive. Quinn knows that the biggest reason some lawmakers are unwilling to address our broken system is because of the money they take from pharmaceutical and health insurance corporate PACs. That’s why she pledged to reject all corporate PAC money.
Prescription drug prices and affordable healthcare are issues that affect all Americans and can even further disproportionately affect rural communities. Nobody should have to decide between buying groceries or a life-saving medication. With Quinn Nystrom as our Congresswoman for Minnesota’s 8th District, I’m confident we can start working toward much-needed changes to our healthcare system.
— Jessica Tabatt, DPM, Baxter
