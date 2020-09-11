To the Editor:
Who will make the best president and unite us over the next four years? This is just one of the many questions I have this fall 2020. Here are some more questions, in no particular order:
When will this COVID-19 pandemic end? Besides protecting myself, am I responsible to wear a mask to help protect others?
What can the Black Lives Matter movement teach me? How are people who have black or brown skin oppressed? How are white supremacists fueling hate? How can I help restore right relationships among all people?
Next month a display from Veterans for American Ideals entitled, “What I Fought For,” will be displayed at the Little Falls Public Library from Oct. 3 - 23. I have discovered these are beautiful stories about veterans and refugees. Can I be open to refugees and vets serving together?
Am I open to learning, and how shall I pray during these challenging times?
— Greg Spofford, Little Falls
