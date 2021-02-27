Stakeholders in the Staples-Motley School District had a chance to learn more about an upcoming bond referendum last week.
District residents will vote on April 13 on a bond referendum that would pay for upgrades and additions at both the elementary and middle/high school in Staples. The single ballot question will ask patrons to approve a $64.4 million investment in the schools. That amount would equate to a $23.50 per month increase in taxes on a residential property valued at $125,000.
The district hosted four, open house meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday — one in Scandia Valley Township, Motley, Leader and Staples. District administrators, educators and professionals involved with the project were on hand to answer any questions regarding the bond, which is the second the district has put before taxpayers in less than two years.
The most recent attempt at a referendum of $58.7 million was turned down by voters in May 2019.
Staples-Motley Superintendent Shane Tappe said during the Tuesday evening session at the Motley Early Education Center that, to that point, the turnout had been good. He said about 14-15 people attended the Scandia Valley Township meeting earlier in the day. Many, he said, were curious about how this plan was different from the last.
“There are really two things that really stick out,” Tappe said. “Number one is, every single square foot of both of our buildings is getting addressed. Last time around, there were some spaces that weren’t. The feedback that we got from stakeholders was — we wanted to make sure that we provide education to the whole child, or the entire kid, not a one-size-fits-all education. We’re addressing our academic spaces. We’re having a focus on (career and technical education), the fine arts, our athletic and activity spaces, as well as all of those collaborative spaces that come along with it.”
Floyd Griffith, a Motley resident in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, said he voted against the referendum in 2019. Though the dollar amount is higher, he felt more favorable about the project this time around.
“I like this one a lot better than the one we had before,” Griffith said. “I voted against it. It was too expensive. This one seems more doable for this size of a community.”
He said, at this point, he thinks he will support the referendum.
Ken Swecker, another Motley resident at the Early Education Center Tuesday night, said it was going to take more convincing to get him to favor the project. As part of the referendum, the district will sell the Early Education Center in Motley, meaning the only two remaining buildings within the district will be in Staples.
According to the district, only 30% of the building is currently being used as the Early Education Center. Lakewood Health System has already been granted first opportunity for continued use of the building if the referendum passes.
“I’m disappointed they’re not going to use this building,” Swecker said. “They should be involved in our community over here. They expect us to pay all that money and then they’re going to ignore our community? That just doesn’t seem right.”
Though he has his frustrations about the project, he was keeping an open mind. He said he was still undecided about whether or not he would support the ballot measure.
Another big difference Tappe pointed out between this plan and that of two years ago was the fact that there is a “Plan B” in place in case the referendum fails.
The Staples-Motley Board of Education has already approved what the district refers to as “a piecemeal plan” that would address the most important infrastructure needs within the district buildings. The plan costs $14.5 million and it does not require voter approval. It would, however, still have a tax impact — about $12.67 per month on a residential property valued at $125,000.
“I think it’s important for people to understand the value that they would get for the referendum based on the Plan B,” Tappe said. “That’s an important concept to understand.”
Tappe said he was proud of the team effort that came together in creating the 2021 bond referendum. He and other project members were also thankful to have the opportunity to get out into the community in order to address the questions and concerns of the voters. Tappe said they all want voters to have the facts, and to be able to get them from the source.
Anyone who still has questions or was unable to attend last week’s meetings can visit SMTimetoRise.com. The website provides all of the information presented during the community meetings and more.
“We really want to educate people so that when they go to the polls, they understand what they’re voting for,” Tappe said. “Whether it’s for or against, we just want them to understand the implications and impact, short-term and long-term, when we talk about things. I really do appreciate people coming out and sharing their concerns as well as how they feel our plan is different this time. I think we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and some criticism, frankly, as well. We want to make sure we continue to listen to both sides.”
