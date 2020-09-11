To the Editor:
Can you believe it? It’s been nine years since the Dewey-Radke home has been removed and rumors are still flying.
My husband, Frank Gosiak, was out campaigning recently and was given permission to place a sign next to one of his rivals. Shortly after, he noticed the sign laying in the street. He was not sure who removed it, so he decided to come back.
Later, the homeowner said he removed it because my husband, Frank, voted to take down the Dewey-Radke home. Frank was shocked because he wasn’t even here during the vote or removal, and had previously been speaking with a man about the possibility of him taking control of it. Frank was in Europe for one month during all the Dewey-Radke removal proceedings, and upon his return, was surprised that it had been removed.
I know my husband. He is an artist and is passionate about old buildings and history. He was doing all he could to save the building. The city council minutes prove he didn’t vote for its removal. To make matters worse, his rival’s sign, which was left up, is for an ex-councilman who voted to tear it down.
— Christine Gosiak, Little Falls
