Owners of Purple Carrot Market food co-op gathered for the 2023 annual meeting. Pictured are front row: Cynthia Johnson. Second row (from left): Stephanie Hatzenbihler, Julie Lambert, Doug Larsen, Cathy Hartle, Karen Dolan, Tom Hendricks, Leisha Vance and Susy Prosapio. Third row: Ted Pfohl, Darlene Brand, Kathy Kahlhamer, Lucy Tanner, Lynn McCarthy, Elizebeth Uebelacker, Helen McLennan, Mary Hendricks and John Carpenter. Fourth row: Greg Brand, Jim Braud, Kathy Braud, Eileen Brinkman, Ava Antolik, Bea Britz and Pam Carpenter. Fifth row: Rocio Rernadez Lugo, Laura Larson, Myra Person, Chelsea Rutz. Back row: Russ Kulus, Allison White, David Schleichert, Gary Larson, Phil Prosapio, Judy Uebelacker, Annette Larson and Sheila Watercott.
Owners of the Purple Carrot Market food co-op gathered to celebrate another successful year in community organizing and working toward opening a grocery store in historic downtown Little Falls. While growing owners is key to opening the grocery store, engaging owners through events, volunteering and special offers is just as important.
If milestones are met and progress stays on track, the owners are working to open the store in 2025. Past President and Capital Campaign Cabinet member, Darlene Brand, said at the 2023 annual meeting, “In the food co-op world, it takes seven to 10 years from the first community meeting to store opening. The Purple Carrot Market is right on track, even though the pandemic disrupted our progress, our owners, and especially our volunteers, have kept us moving forward and will see us to opening and beyond. ”
