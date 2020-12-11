A free cup of coffee could be just what the doctor ordered.
On Friday, Dec. 18, anyone can purchase a cup of coffee for health care workers in Little Falls when Adventure Coffee pays a visit.
A mobile coffee truck owned by Ryan Voeller of St. Cloud, Adventure Coffee, has made “Holiday Cheer Cups for Medical Workers” a part of its online catalogue this year. Most days, for $5.25, anyone can purchase online a pre-paid cup of Joe for hospital and assisted living staff members in St. Cloud. Cups can also include a personalized message.
Tracy Moe had the idea to bring the Adventure north.
“I started messaging Ryan through Facebook about coming up to Little Falls,” Moe said. “He’s very busy. Just this week he was at three different places in St. Cloud on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We were able to find a day that works and he said it was no problem for him to come up to Morrison County. I offered to cover his permit fee, but he said, ‘Don’t worry about it. Let’s do this.’”
Moe has seen first-hand what a difficult time health care workers are going through right now. Her husband, Mark, is an internist at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls.
“Since I live with (a health care worker), I have seen how they are working long days, they’re tired, they’re working hard,” Moe said. “I’ve also seen how those little things can help keep people going throughout the day.”
Adventure Coffee — which Moe said she first tried a little more than a year ago and that it is “really good coffee” — will be set up in the CHI St. Gabriel’s parking lot from 8:30 a.m. until at least noon, Friday. The coffee is available to anyone, not just health care workers. People can also buy a cup for a health care worker while they’re at the truck getting something for themselves.
Moe said the hours during which the coffee is available could be extended if enough free cups are purchased.
“I want everybody to get a cup — janitorial staff, cleaning staff — they’re all working really hard, too,” she said.
She has also been able to recruit some donors to purchase the first $500 worth of coffee to be given for free. CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, Pine Country Bank, the Royalton Lions Club, Bob and Fran’s Grocery of Swanville and the Jeanne and Steve Thieschafer family from Swanville have all donated to help make the event a success.
To purchase a cup of coffee for a health care worker in Little Falls, visit adventurecoffeemn.com and click the “Store” tab in the upper left. From there, click on the option titled, “Holiday Cheer Cups for St. Gabes.” Or, visit Adventure Coffee’s Facebook page for a link and further updates.
“It’s a great opportunity to help another small business and do something for our health care team,” Moe said. “It’s a good feeling.
“It’s a great time of year to spread cheer,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.