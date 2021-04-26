Pulak and Hoskins ready to rodeo

One thing Lexi Hoskins, 17, and Parker Pulak, 14, have in common besides both living in Pierz is their love for rodeo. At this time, they are getting ready to show off their skills when the spring rodeo season gets underway with the Minnesota High School Rodeo in Granite Falls, May 1.
While Hoskins plans to compete in goat tying, team roping, breakaway roping and pole bending, Pulak is set to compete in bull riding, chute dogging and goat tying.
Of all the events, Pulak said bull riding is his favorite. There is just something about getting on that bull and feeling the rush of adrenalin. It is a feeling that simply cannot be explained. One has to do it to truly experience it, he said.
What inspired Pulak to take up bullriding at the age of 10 was his dad, Paul, and his uncle, Jake. Both had ridden bulls when they were younger for the Minnesota Rodeo Association as well as the National Pro Rodeo Association. Simply put, he wanted to follow in their footsteps.
Pulak said at first, his parents, Paul and Cindy, weren’t sure he would remain interested in the sport, but given he is still riding, he proved them wrong.
“When I got on my first bull, it just stuck and here we are now,” he said.
What makes bull riding fun too is that every bull is different. Getting on a bull doesn’t mean he doesn’t experience fear from time to time, but as other riders, he just lets go of any negative thoughts and focuses at the task at hand with a positive attitude.
“You just put it in the back of your mind,” he said.
An event Pulak considers to be quite a bit easier than bull riding is chute dogging, an event that is related to steer wrestling. He’s getting quite good at it, too.
Pulak said the difference between steer wrestling and chute dogging is that in chute dogging the competitor starts the event in a roping chute with the steer as opposed to grabbing onto the steer from horseback.
Every so often, the event can create a few laughs, especially when the steer is having a mind of its own.
Hoskins started to ride when she got her first horse, a Paint-Quarter horse mix named Rusty. He was a cutting-reject horse that had been used for trail riding. It didn’t take long before Hoskins turned him into a goat tying and heel horse.
Hoskins said she became hooked on riding after she visited her cousins a few times and had the opportunity to try it out.
Of the different events Hoskins competes in, breakaway roping is by far her favorite event. About two years ago, her family purchased “Hooch,” a sorrel Quarter horse gelding.
“It made breakaway roping so much more fun. He has a goofy name, but he tries really hard and he is a really honest horse and takes good care of us. You can throw anybody on him who has never ridden before,” she said.
Whenever she competes in barrel racing or pole bending, Hoskins uses Sam, a flea-bitten (the horse coat has white hairs with pigmented freckles) dapple grey Tennessee Walking Horse.
Goat tying is an event both Pulak and Hoskins like, as well. It’s a skill they practice with live goats or if improving their roping ability, other animals, such as calves, can be used. Sometimes dummy goats or haybales do the trick, as well, Hoskins said.
Besides competing with the Minnesota Rodeo Association, Hoskins is involved in the National Little Britches Association of Minnesota.
One of many things Pulak and Hoskins love about the rodeo is the friendships they make. Everybody is friendly and helpful to one another, despite the fact that they are competing against each other. It’s just a great family-friendly atmosphere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.