Two Morrison County Land Service boards may soon become one.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners gave Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek the go-ahead Tuesday to hold a public hearing for an ordinance which would combine the Board of Adjustments and the Planning Commission.
Kowalzek said since she had last presented the idea to commissioners, it had been discussed with both boards. She said both were receptive of the plan. She also consulted with County Attorney Brian Middendorf to draw up the ordinance and check over the language within it.
Under the current, two separate committee format, 14 people are needed to fill all of the positions. One group, the Board of Adjustments, deals only with the variance side of a land ordinance while the other handles questions regarding conditional or interim use, for example.
“Sometimes there is crossover,” Kowalzek said. “Having the board combined where they are seeing all of it — where they’re getting a 360-degree view of the issue — helps them be better educated. That way we can immerse those people in all things zoning, and not just their separate parts.”
Another major reason for combining the groups is the short construction season in Minnesota. The new, combined Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments would meet twice per month, as opposed to only once for each separate group right now. If a project requires approval and a public hearing, it can take a while before it reaches a stage where it can move forward.
“We’re giving Morrison County residents a chance to get something on for public hearing more frequently,” Kowalzek said. “We can fast track those things.”
The new committee would consist of five voting members and one ex-officio, non-voting member on the Planning Commission side only. It would still make decisions as a Planning Commission or Board of Adjustments, but issues can be brought to the group for discussion or action at any of its twice-per-month meetings. Members of the committee would hold a five-year term.
The commissioners had several questions for Kowalzek. Members asked how the board would be made up — current members or new — and if a county commissioner would need to serve as one of the committee members.
It was decided that members of the current Planning Commission or Board of Adjustments who would like to serve on the joint board can express their interest and the usual appointment process will be followed. Language in the ordinance was left so that the County Board can fill the ex-officio seat on the Planning Commission, but it is not required to do so.
“If we adopt this language, we’d be hitting the reset button on the Board of Adjustments and the Planning Commission,” Kowalzek told the Board.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he feels the Board, along with members of Land Services, need to educate county residents better on how the process works and for what projects they do and do not need a permit.
“We want people to know that we’re not out here looking for violations,” Winscher said. “Those all come off of complaints.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said he was made aware of a situation where a resident moved to Little Falls from elsewhere in the country and began “providing a service” out of their home in the county. That person was found in violation because they had not obtained the proper permits.
“There was no attempt to deceive the law,” Blaine said. “It’s one of those cases where it becomes (clear) to me that we need to do a better job communicating to the public what type of actions require a permit. We can always do better with how we communicate to the public.”
Brief discussions were also held on how officers for the combined board will be chosen, if there will be term limits and when meetings will take place. Finally, the board gave Kowalzek the direction she was looking for to move forward.
A public hearing will be held on the ordinance at the Dec. 28 Planning Commission meeting. The commission will then make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners, which will be acted upon during the Board’s Jan. 12, 2021, meeting.
“At the public hearing we’ll be asking for feedback,” Kowalzek said. “If we need to make any changes based on public input, that would be included before it came to the Board for a vote.”
Board of Commissioners briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Gave Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek permission to move forward with finding a new county feedlot officer;
• Heard a proposal from Social Services Director Brad Vold to leave the Minnesota Merit System — a state-run program that examines those interested in employment in county civil services. Ending the service and forming a new hiring examination process would save the county roughly $12,000 per year;
• Heard a COVID-19 update that focused on how vaccination rollout will work;
• Was informed by County Administrator Deb Gruber that she will participate in a statewide committee that will help give legislators advice on small business assistance during COVID-19; and
• Agreed to hold meetings via Microsoft Teams through December.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m., Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed by accessing the county website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.