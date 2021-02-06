The Royalton City Council set a public hearing in regard to adopting an underground tracer wire ordinance. The hearing is set for Tuesday, March 2, at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall.
In 2014, the Minnesota Rural Water Association (MRWA) adopted a tracer wire specification. It was written by utility operators who recognized the need for accurate and efficient locates to prevent damage of assets buried underground. Tracer wire is used to assist in locating pipes and other lines that have been buried in the ground. Once a pipe or other lines has been placed, the tracer wire is placed along its length and buried next to the pipe.
The specification requires tracer write and tracer wire products that are used to have been manufactured in the United States. Besides being used in all states, the specification is also utilized in four other countries by public and private utility owners. The current useful life expectancy of underground utility assets vary from 50 to 100 years, according to MRWA.
“The MRWA specification when utilized in its entirety will offer the most effective protection of underground utility assets for now and into the foreseeable future,” an MRWA report said.
MRWA estimates that the cost to install a tracer wire system would be less than 0.5% of the total project cost of any utility infrastructure project.
“The cost associated with just one missed locate resulting in infrastructure damage can significantly impact an enterprise fund budget. To make unnecessary emergency repairs to underground utilities and the disruption this causes to residents and customers far exceeds the cost of the initial installation investment,” MRWA said.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business, Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Accepted the resignation from Deputy Clerk Craig Majaski;
• Approved making repairs, such as new tires and brakes, to the 2003 Ford truck used by the Fire Department and Public Works.;
• Approved hiring Jonathan Hoover and Brian Gottwalt to the Royalton Fire Department;
• Approved the city to get a credit card per recommendation by the city’s auditor as a credit card provides more security features than a debit card;
• Tabled making changes to the personnel policy in regard to sick leave;
• Adopted resolution 2-2-21-1 urging lawmakers to pay Local Government Aid (LGA) on time and in full. LGA is an essential aid program to Minnesota cities, helping to restrain local property taxes and helps cities pay for critical needs and services, such as public safety, street maintenance and repairs, libraries, parks, trails, economic development and housing;
• Authorized City Clerk Leah Walberg and Mayor Andrea Lauer to submit a grant application for the Small Cities Development Program;
• Set a public hearing for March 2, at 7:30 p.m. to receive public comments in regard to the Cedar Street project;
• Approved splitting the lot at 712 Evergreen St. No; and
• Approved the following officers for Planning and Zoning: Tim Majaski — chairperson, Curt Gregory — vice chairperson and Lee Obermiller — secretary;
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
