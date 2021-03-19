A potential tax increment financing (TIF) district for a new apartment complex in Little Falls will get a public hearing, after all.
Initially voting down the public hearing with a 4-4 vote at its March 1 meeting, the Little Falls City Council brought the resolution back to the floor, Monday. This time, the measure passed 7-1, with Council Member Leif Hanson casting the only dissenting vote.
Council Member Frank Gosiak, who voted against the resolution on March 1, re-introduced the measure after getting feedback from constituents.
“My view hasn’t been changed, but I’ve had so many people contact me wondering why we wouldn’t allow, at least, a public hearing so they could have their input,” Gosiak said. “I felt it was enough people that contacted me that I think I’m willing to vote to go ahead on having that public hearing. Because it’s important we do hear from the people of the community and their thoughts on it.”
A public hearing will be held on May 17 concerning a projected 25-year, $1.1 million, pay-as-you-go TIF district for Community Asset Development Group (CADG). The developers approached the city and expressed their desire to build a 49-unit apartment building in southeast Little Falls on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes. The developers would purchase a 3.5-acre parcel of land from the city for $1 for the project, if it is approved.
The length and cost of the TIF district have been the main areas of contention for some members of the Council since the issue was first brought to its attention Feb. 1. Much of Monday’s discussion centered on clarifying how TIF districts work, and what approving a public hearing would mean moving forward.
“The problem I have is the feeling that this is getting rushed down our throats, where we don’t get any input on what we really want, how to negotiate through this process,” said Council Member James Storlie. He also voted in favor of the resolution Monday after initially being against it. “My question is, if we go with the public hearing, are we going to be locked into that $1.1 million for 25 years and 90% of that increment financing?”
“The purpose of the Council calling for the public hearing is, from the time we call the public hearing until we have the public hearing, is the time in which we work with the developers to come up with the dollar amount, the number of years it’s going to take to pay that back and all of that specific information,” said City Finance Director Lori Kasella. “We actually do a development agreement with them that we would discuss at the public hearing so that you will have, as a Council, more pertinent information to make your decision.”
She continued to say that, during the past 30 years, Little Falls has issued 14 TIF districts for housing projects. Of those, 12 were set with a maximum of 25 years for the developers to recoup their money. Only three lasted the entire 25 years, with most being paid off between 12 and 15 years. One was paid off in as little as six years.
In preparation for the project, CADG intends to use USDA loans and get some funding from investors. That will still not cover the entire projected $8 million cost. The TIF district would help offset the gap between construction costs and its other streams of revenue. The exact length and dollar amount in the TIF would be set in the development agreement. The current figures of 25 years and $1.1 million are projections based on numbers city staff and the developers have received from Morrison County when factoring in valuation. The TIF expires as soon as either the dollar amount or the length of time is met.
TIF funding typically covers costs incurred by the developers at ground level or below.
“Not everything for the entire perpetuity of the TIF is captured and reimbursed back to the developer in the TIF agreement,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “It’s only for the eligible expenses that we establish within the development agreement; and they have to prove that those expenses were there.”
Radermacher also noted that the $1.1 million projection was based on a conservative estimate by the county. As valuation on the property goes up, the amount collected in TIF each year will also increase. He said five-year projections from Morrison County show valuation going up on apartment buildings.
Kasella said, even with TIF agreements in place, the properties also still contribute to the overall tax base. She said there were six active TIF districts in 2020 that paid a total of $358,000 in property taxes. Of that, $195,000 was paid in increment, meaning $162,000 was still dispersed among the taxing jurisdictions — Little Falls, Morrison County and the Little Falls Public School District.
“Those dollars that came in have reduced everybody’s tax burden from across all three of our taxing jurisdictions,” Radermacher said. “There’s $162,000 that’s going to every one of our parcels within properties that are in TIF districts.”
Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, who voted in favor of the resolution for the TIF district both on March 1 and on Monday, said the land is not contributing anything to the tax base in its current, empty state.
He said, through negotiating the development agreement, the final agreement was probably not going to be perfect in the eyes of the city nor in those of CADG. The point is to find a common ground and strike a deal with which both sides can be happy.
“And, you’re going to be a part of that process, as well,” Radermacher said, referring to negotiations. “It’s not just going to be, ‘Here’s the number,’ on the day of the public hearing and say, ‘Take it or leave it.’ We’re going to have that and we’re going to work out those details with them, and certainly going to discuss based on the factors that we have and what we know of, what is the best fit. What is the lowest dollar amount of TIF and/or the lowest period of time in which we can make your project work.”
During a recent tour of Barrett Petfood Innovations, VP of Operations and Quality Sarah Barrett, told representatives from the city as well as from the Council of the company’s plans to expand operations in its Little Falls plant in the near future. Zylka said she identified housing for the added employees as an important component to making that and future business opportunities successful.
He stressed his belief that the apartment project is vital to the future growth of Little Falls.
“I don’t have children, so I don’t have to worry about them, but I worry about our community,” Zylka said. “If there’s a need, I think it’s up to us to fill it. I know we’ve all heard the story — we could have had 3M, we could have had a college, we could have had a technical school and everybody’s saying, ‘Little Falls is never going to be anything because we never want to do anything.’ Well, this is an opportunity, in my mind.”
Hanson said he believed the whole process could have gone smoother if the Council had some of the information presented Monday earlier in the process. He said the first he had heard of the development was in Radermacher’s weekly update to the Council prior to the Feb. 1 meeting, but felt it should have been discussed at a work session shortly after CADG approached him about wanting to do the project.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg, who voted in favor of the resolution Monday after voting against it March 1, agreed that more notice would have been nice.
Radermacher said he would do a better job of keeping the Council updated, but noted many times developers approach the city and, after an initial meeting, there is no way they can work together. He said once in 2018 and another time in 2016, there was interest expressed in the parcel CADG is looking at, but those fizzled out quickly.
“Somebody must have had an idea that they wanted to put something there if other people have looked at it,” Hanson said. “I didn’t know anything about it.”
Kasella also noted that the city doesn’t shop parcels of land. Typical protocol is for developers to approach the city, and if they have a plan and funding to make a project work, they will enter discussions.
“I understand what you’re saying, because then we’re starving for information,” Zylka said, referring to concerns Hanson and Lundberg had about when they learned about the project. “To be honest with you, and I mean this in the kindest way, I didn’t think this would turn into a huge debate, only because what I’m hearing all around this community and other communities. I knew there may be a debate on the TIF and the land, things like that, but once again, I didn’t think it would be a debate to this level. My bad, as much as Jon.”
There is still much work to be completed before the May 17 public hearing. That will consist primarily of both sides negotiating terms of a potential development agreement that will be mutually beneficial.
In the meantime, Zylka encouraged members of the Council to talk to community members, answer questions and seek answers for ones they’re unsure about.
“I would just add that I have not heard a negative comment on this project from any residents,” he said.
“I saw one in the Record and I saw one on Facebook,” he continued. “Those are the only two negatives I’ve heard. I’ve heard from school board members about the possibility of more students coming in. I’ve heard from numerous downtown people, and some people that have invested in our downtown, so I would just ask you to please talk to some people other than on Facebook or in your neighborhood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.