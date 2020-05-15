The Minnesota Department of Health reported the 23rd positive COVID-19 case in Morrison County, Friday. No person has needed hospitalization at this point.
Thus far, two teens, four people in their 20s, three in their 30s, eight in their 40s, three in their 50s and three residents in their 60s have tested positive for the virus.
MDH reminds people in its daily update that those tested do not represent all those who have or had the coronavirus in any given area.
“We still are not a hot spot, knock on wood,” said Public Health Director Brad Vold.
The statement prompted an inquiry from commissioners about Stearns County, a neighbor just 29 miles from Little Falls, reporting 1,641 positive cases.
Vold said the cases in Stearns County continue to increase and they still appear to be a hot spot in the state.
Vold said CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital is averaging 15 tests per day. That average over one week is just over 100 tests for a county populated by more than 33,000 people.
Vold said the hospital is working to increase its testing numbers.
Essentia Health in Pierz and Lakewood Health in Staples are both able to help residents with testing inquiries and needs, however Essentia is referring patients elsewhere for official testing.
Lakewood has tests available and are charging $108 per test without insurance. Communications Coordinator for Lakewood Health, Amber Houselog, said the clinic has decided not to release details on the number of COVID-19 tests the clinic does or if there were any positive results.
Information regarding patient symptoms or status, location, and other testing statistics has not been made readily available for the media to report.
As of May 15, MDH reported 14,240 positive cases out of 134,669 tests in the state. Over 1,700 of those cases presented in health care workers and more than half of positive cases no longer need to be isolated.
As of that date, the COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly taken 683 lives in the state and hospitalized nearly 2,000 individuals. 500 cases currently require hospitalization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.