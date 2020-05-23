County commissioners revisited the prospect of taking on contact tracing efforts for the coronavirus in the area, but ultimately decided that with current conditions they would leave the process to state health officials.
Public Health Director Brad Vold said that regional sites across the state are opening to focus on contact tracing and case investigation and will be staffed by Minnesota Department of Health and local Public Health employees.
Contact tracing requires a staff member to interview a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and contact anyone that person contacted to inform them they may have been exposed to the virus and inquire about any symptoms. It is also used to determine the source of someone’s infection. Those in contact with a positive patient may be asked to self isolate for a certain portion of time.
“We need 3,700 contact tracers in Minnesota to keep up with the number of people who are infected,” said Vold. “I know MDH has really redeployed a lot of their staff to do this work.”
The state had about 400 employed contact tracers on May 18, double from earlier in the month but just a fraction of what health advisers recommend. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a conference, Monday, that the goal is to have 1,400 contract tracers by June 1, when the second phase of the state’s safe reopening plan commences.
One contact tracer may be assigned to about 100 people, said Vold, so with the current case numbers in the county, using valuable staff time and allocating resources to the process is not recommended at this time.
The county is averaging one to two positive results per day, Vold said, and each contact tracer spends approximately three hours per person investigating who they may have contacted. He also said that it is unknown if Public Health would be reimbursed for the resources the county would commit to tracing.
It still takes about four days for someone to receive the results of their COVID-19 test and might take even longer the MDH to report that result to the county. The lag of information can be greater if a person is tested outside of the county.
A great concern for Public Health is around long-term care facilities and the possibility of an outbreak. County staff contacts local facilities weekly, and facilities have been doing well preventing any spread of the virus, Vold said.
MDH notes that many people recover from the virus but at-risk populations, including those over 65 or who have an underlying health condition, are more at risk for severe illness.
About 80% of the COVID-19 related deaths in the state are from those in long-term care facilities, hosting the most vulnerable populations. Nearly one-third of the total positive results in the state occurred in patients over the age of 50.
Facilities are able to test those with active symptoms, health care workers and those living in congregate living facilities, Vold said, however he heard that a testing site told someone who had symptoms to stay home for 14 days and did not test them for the virus.
Malcolm said that anyone who has symptoms should be able to be tested and if a facility cannot test a patient they are obligated to refer them elsewhere.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, nausea or new loss of taste or smell.
As of May 21 MDH reported 18,200 cases including 809 deaths and 566 current hospitalizations. 12,488 cases no longer require isolation.
Morrison County has 34 reported cases as of Friday, May 22, and one hospitalization.
