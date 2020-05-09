As the positive number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Morrison County, Public Health is considering taking point on contact investigations for those who test positive for the virus.
Morrison County Public Health Supervisor Brad Vold said he gets updates from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on cases in the county, but he fears the information lags, meaning a resident can receive their results days before his office is informed.
By May 8, MDH confirmed 12 cases in the county, up from nine reported May 5. One person is in their 50s, one in their 60s and the third in their 40s. All are quarantined at their homes.
“I’m not sure MDH or the state would reimburse us for case investigation so I’m not really sure we’d be interested. However I think the community would feel a little better if we at the local level were doing these,” Vold said.
Public Health has a good relationship with CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Vold said, so he knows they would inform him as soon as a positive case was known, but getting information from other hospitals might be difficult.
Vold said when one positive case came up as a staff member at the long-term care facility, Diamond Willow, MDH was “not very effective” in reaching out to the facility for a contact investigation.
“At least if we do that case investigation and the contact tracing for people who test positive we might be able to get to these facilities a little sooner,” he said.
One reason more tests are coming back positive is because they’re now open to more people. Vold said that now anyone with symptoms regardless of age or occupation should be able to be tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include but aren’t limited to: fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell. Not every positive case has all of these symptoms, and some people may not show any symptoms at all.
Any questions related to COVID-19 can be directed to the MDH Health Hotline at (651) 201-3920 or Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.