Brian John Prozinski, 49, Cushing, was convicted of a felony in Morrison County District Court for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
He was also convicted of a gross misdemeanor for driving after his driver’s license was canceled.
The charges stemmed from a July 21, 2019, incident, when a Sheriff’s deputy saw Prozinski driving a truck and pulling a tractor with a rope near Cushing.
An unknown individual was allegedly on the tractor’s driver’s seat.
The deputy knew Prozinski’s license was canceled and activated his squad car’s emergency lights to attempt to pull him over.
Prozinski pulled over to the side of the road and slowed down, but the tractor kept going downhill and the rope snapped.
After that, Prozinski drove off at a high rate of speed.
The deputy began pursuing Prozinski at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.
He drove on the wrong side of the road several times and cut corners on curves.
At one point, Prozinski slammed on the brakes and the deputy slammed into the rear of his vehicle.
Despite the bumper of the vehicle falling off, Prozinski drove away and took another sharp turn causing a collision.
The deputy struck Prozinski’s vehicle with his, sending it spinning into a ditch.
The deputy then parked next to the driver’s side door, but Prozinski exited through the other side and jumped over a barbed wire fence and ran into a wooded area of Camp Ripley.
Prozinski was sentenced to 36 months and one day in prison and fined $50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.