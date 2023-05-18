National Poppy Day is May 26, 2023. To understand what this day signifies, knowing the history of Poppy Day aids in understanding.
At the end of World War I, the American Legion adopted the red poppy as a symbol of freedom and the blood shed by troops in wartime. The symbol comes from the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by Lt. Col. John McCrae, who wrote the poem in 1915 after witnessing the death of a friend and fellow soldier. The opening line of the poem reads “In Flanders Fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row.” This powerful opening refers to the poppies that sprang up in the soil of newly dug soldiers’ graves in Belgium and France.
Shortly after “In Flanders Fields” was written, Moina Michaels, from Georgia, read the poem while attending an YMCA Overseas Conference and was moved by the last stanza:
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders Fields.
Michaels then authored her own poem titled “We Shall Keep the Faith.” The last verse of her poem captures her idea to honor those lost in war by wearing a red poppy.
And now the Torch and Poppy Red
We wear in honor of our dead.
Fear not that ye have died for naught;
We’ll teach the lesson that ye wrought
In Flanders Fields.
She then shared her poem with gentlemen at the conference, who were excited about the idea and gave her $10 (a great deal of money back then) and asked for poppies to wear.
Michaels bought 25 red silk poppies for the conference attendees to wear. She also wore a poppy on her collar until she returned home in 1919. After she returned home, she taught disabled veterans, became known as “The Poppy Lady” and was instrumental in having The American Legion assemble poppies for the American Legion Auxiliary in 1921.
The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1921, and, in 1924, in conjunction with The American Legion, instituted the national Poppy Program to protect the memorial poppy from becoming commercialized by outside interests.
Each year, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary volunteers distribute millions of poppies, most handmade by veterans and auxiliary members, in exchange for contributions to assist veterans, and active-duty military and their families where financial and medical need is evident.
I proudly wear a poppy in remembrance of soldiers lost in wars, including a great uncle, and in honor of my grandfather, uncles and my father who all served in the United States Military. I also wear a poppy to show support for those currently serving, and because I know the sacrifices made for us to be free.
Soon you may see cans of poppies, or Legion and Auxiliary groups with tables outside of local businesses with poppies that they are supplying. Please remember that all funds go to assist veterans and active-duty military and their families where financial and medical need is evident.
I encourage you make a donation and “Proudly Wear a Poppy” in remembrance, honor and support.
Kristi Brezinka Wacker is a member of the Upsala American Legion Auxiliary Unit 350
