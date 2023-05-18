National Poppy Day is May 26, 2023. To understand what this day signifies, knowing the history of Poppy Day aids in understanding.

At the end of World War I, the American Legion adopted the red poppy as a symbol of freedom and the blood shed by troops in wartime. The symbol comes from the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by Lt. Col. John McCrae, who wrote the poem in 1915 after witnessing the death of a friend and fellow soldier. The opening line of the poem reads “In Flanders Fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row.” This powerful opening refers to the poppies that sprang up in the soil of newly dug soldiers’ graves in Belgium and France.

