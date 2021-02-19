To the Editor:
The Upsala City Council recently bucked the idea of “saving taxpayer dollars” by again using mail-in ballots, in favor of fair and accurate in person elections from here on out.
Fiscal soundness is always the goal, but not at the expense of the loss of the integrity of our elections. If we lose that, we hurt our children, our families, our country. We cannot afford to allow that to happen again.
Proud of Upsala!
