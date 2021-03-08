Proper recordkeeping helps managing farm finances

This is the fourth article in a series about different farm risk management topics. Next: Crops focused production.
Farms, or any business, need to keep track of records; recordkeeping is an essential part of any successful business. How extensive this recordkeeping is varies by business and by person.
There is different software available to help with recordkeeping, examples range from receipts in a drawer with a notebook, general accounting software such as QuickBooks, or an agricultural specific program, such as PcMars Farm Accounting Software. FINPACK is a software to assemble financial statements.
The most important thing to remember is that using any system is better than nothing. You need to be comfortable with the system, update your books regularly, and balance your books. You are the main ingredient for success. “Garbage in, garbage out” applies here; so, take your time and be diligent. The goal of recordkeeping is quality data in reasonable time. When used properly your records will be able to help with business decision making.
What do we need to keep records of? Financial records include money in and out of the operation from income, expenses, purchases and sales. Financial records are used for income tax, business performance analysis and enterprise profitability calculations. Production records include the physical production performance for the farm enterprises – examples: bushels of corn produced per acre or pounds of milk sold per cow. Inventory includes balance sheet items like inputs, pre-paid expenses, livestock and grain inventories, liability balances, etc. Records provide the needed information to create financial statements and calculate financial ratios. Pulling all these pieces together provides the true profitability picture of the operation and allows for better management decision.
A balance sheet lists assets which are everything owned or payable to the business; liabilities are obligations owed to others; and net worth/owners’ equity is total assets minus total liabilities, what is left after all debts are paid. Assets and liabilities are broken down into current, intermediate, and long term. A balance sheet is a snapshot at a specific point in time, they are dated and are accurate on that date, but not necessarily a few months later. Proper valuation of the assets listed on the balance sheet is crucial. I recommend farmers and business owners update their balance sheets once a year.
From the balance sheet we can measure liquidity – the ability of the business to generate cash when needed, and solvency – the ability of your business to pay all its debts if it were sold. Working capital is current assets minus current liabilities and is the operating capital available in the short term while the current ratio is the current assets divided by current liabilities and shows if the business could pay all our current liabilities. Both are liquidity measures. The farm debt to asset ratio measures solvency; it is the banks’ share of the farm and is total liabilities to total assets.
The income statement measures profitability; how much money made during a time period, usually one year. The profit equation is Farm Revenue – Farm Expenses = Net Farm Profit. A Schedule F for tax purposes is an example of an income statement but with different deduction and income adjustments. Schedule F income is not always the most accurate income statement for a business.
An accrual-adjusted income statement will adjust for the increase or decrease in inventory and depreciation at the end of the time period, usually one year. The accrual adjusted profit equation is Income – Expenses = Net Cash Income +/- Inventory Changes and Depreciation = Accrual Adjusted Net Farm Income.
Net farm income is the return to your labor, management and equity that you have invested in the farm. Rate of return on assets is the average interest rate being earned on all investments (both yours and your creditors) on the farm. Net farm income / total assets = ROA. The rate of return on equity represents the interest rate being earned by your investments in the farm. We can compare this to rate of return to other investments, like a certificate of deposit.
The last financial statement we will focus on is cash flow. The income statement looks at the previous year, where the cash flow looks forward and explains what we expect to happen in the upcoming year. The cash flow is broken down either quarterly or monthly and shows both cash coming in and cash going out of the farm business.
There are three main areas of the cash flow; cash from operations (generally the net cash income, crops or milk sold, and expenses associated with that), cash from investing (the difference between capital sales and purchases, a new tractor bought or sold for the farm), and cash from financing (money borrowed, principal paid, and family-living expense). A cash flow tracks cash through the business and over time cash from operations should pay for cash used in investing and financing activities. In other words, the net cash income from crops, dairy or otherwise should pay for the equipment on the farm, the farms loans and the family-living expenses.
From the cash flow we can calculate the term debt coverage ratio, which is capital debt repayment capacity divided by scheduled principal and interest payments. This determines if the farm produced enough income to make all the loan payments.
Benchmarking is an important tool for a farm to use. It compares your farm to others and shows how well you performed in comparison. Once a farm has their records and financial statements in order, they can benchmark their farm. The best tool to do the benchmarking is FINBIN, finbin.umn.edu. This is a website with farm level data compiled by various farm business management instructors across several, mostly midwestern states. Once on the website there is red benchmark label, select either whole farm, crop, or livestock. The whole farm section looks at the financial measures where crop and livestock compare production measures. Then you can select who to compare your farm data with. The data is broken down by county, therefore you can select a five or ten county area around you, or the whole state of Minnesota or the whole data selection of several states. The output will break down which percentile your farm is in for the different data points. The data points range from bushels per acre, price per bushel, milk per cow, net farm income, or ROA.
It is important to look at comparable farms. Dairy farms have a steadier cash flow (milk checks twice monthly) compared to crop farms (only when grain is sold, maybe only several all year). This may alter how some of the ratios compare. Make sure to compare apples to apples and not apples to oranges.
Remember any form of recordkeeping is better than nothing. Start somewhere and improve from there.
There are different levels of available software or handwritten records that will work. Get a system that you are comfortable using and updating regularly. The rule of thumb for how long to keep records is typically six years. When it come to basis and depreciation you should keep those records for as long as you own the asset. Everyone wants to be aware and to be careful with their money. With proper recordkeeping you can accomplish it.
