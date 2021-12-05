ProLife Across America founder: From orphanage to motherhood

Throughout her life, Mary Ann Kuharski of Minneapolis has been a voice for the preciousness of life.
Founder of ProLife Across America, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the unborn, Kuharski visited Long Prairie earlier this year and shared her story at the annual banquet of the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Kuharski was nine months old when she was adopted in 1945 from an orphanage in St. Paul by Michael and Wilma Delmonico, an Italian family who lived in northeast Minneapolis.
Looking back, although her mother was proud to have adopted the little baby girl, Kuharski said her mother never really liked it when she told people she was from an orphanage.
“She told me, ‘You just say that some nice nuns took care of you.’ I thought that was very sweet, because she didn’t want me to think that somebody didn’t want me,” she said.
In the beginning when Kuharski adopted into the Delmonico family, Kuharski said her mother told her she had a difficult time adjusting to the family life. During the first week, her mother walked the floors with her continuously since she wouldn’t stop crying, Kuharski said.
“When you’re used to a certain set of people taking care of you and somebody else is taking care of you, it can be a shock to a child,” she said.
The difficulty of adjusting to a new family is something Kuharski and her husband, John, know all about as they have 13 children, six of whom they adopted.
The children the Kuharskis adopted came from a variety of backgrounds. One was from the Philippines, another from Vietnam. Two of the adopted children were mixed of mixed races, such as African American and Vietnamese and African American and Mexican. One of the children was from Calcutta, India.
Most of the children also had special needs, either because of physical or emotional conditions, being developmentally delayed or having a learning disability.
Kuharski said that what led her and her husband to adopt was the desire to make a difference in these children’s lives. Strong in their Catholic faith, they also felt like God was calling them to parent the children others deemed hard to place because of their special needs.
John’s older sister and her husband were unable to have children of their own and had adopted, which inspired the Kuharskis too. Then there was the fact that Kuharski herself had been adopted.
“I just thought it was a wonderful way how God brought families together. I was lucky too to have a wonderful husband, who really believed that God was calling us to do it,” she said.
While the majority of the community were supportive, loving and kind toward all of Kuharski’s children, some took issue with their racial ethnicity. Kuharski recalls one incident when one of her black children was jumped and beaten by some boys on his paper route.
“I still remember that night. I was pregnant with one of the other kids and I was so upset that I think if I wouldn’t have been pregnant, I would have run out in the streets to try to find those bullies,” she said.
What amazed her even more was the display of forgiveness and the love of Jesus Christ in her son at the dinner table. When they sat down to eat supper and said grace, he asked God to bless the boys who had beaten him because they did not know any better.
“We wanted to start crying because here was this kid who could be angriest and full of hatred and here he was asking God to bless and forgive these boys. It was a good lesson for all of us on what prejudice and hatred can do,” she said.
The Kuharskis founded ProLife Minnesota in 1989 with their partners, Mike and Dorothy Fleming. Eventually it grew into ProLife Across America.
Kuharski said they realized at the time that there was a need in the pro-life movement to use mass media to educate the public before birth as well as provide a link to pregnancy support resources that were already available.
Although the organization wasn’t founded until 1989, Kuharski had been supportive of the lives of the unborn as well as the born since she gave birth to her first daughter. At the time, abortion wasn’t legal and it was hard for her to imagine what life would be like if it was. Looking to her own story, had abortion been legal and readily available when her biological mother was pregnant, chances are she wouldn’t have been alive.
Because of her beliefs, Kuharski said that she became involved in the pro-life movement, even though raising their family kept her very busy.
“I didn’t want my kids to grow up in a country that said there was such a thing as an unwanted child, that they would be so unwanted that they could legally be put to death. It drove me crazy and I didn’t want my children to think I sat around and did nothing,” she said.
One of the things ProLife Across America is well known for is the bill boards throughout the United States that serve to educate and remind people that, for instance, that babies can feel pain inside the womb, that a heart beats 18 days from conception and that finger prints are formed at nine weeks. Thanks to supporters, Kuharski said the organization sponsors about 8,500 billboards and hundreds of web, streaming and radio ads that are designed to reach those in need of pregnancy information and alternatives to abortion. Each ad also includes the organization’s hotline number for help, which provides callers with free confidential counseling and connects them to a pro-life agency in their local area were they can receive assistance, Kuharski said.
“About 40% of the calls to our hotline are men. They’re often the boyfriends, the husband or parent of the girl who is pregnant, even a school friend of heard his friend is pregnant. It’s amazing how many young men really come forward and want to do the right thing and help the girl who is pregnant,” she said.
While some opt to give up their baby for adoption, many have chosen to keep their baby, Kuharski said.
One thing Kuharski, who is now in her 70s, continue to keep close to her heart is something her mother said when she was young. Growing up, she was told from the beginning that she had been adopted.
“My mother always said, ‘I didn’t carry you under my heart, but I carried you in my heart.’ She meant that while somebody else gave birth to us, we were born in her heart. It was a beautiful way of sating that God planned us to be together and I really do believe that,” she said.
Still today, Kuharski doesn’t know why she was given up for adoption when she was a baby. Back then, details surrounding adoptions were kept secret. Many times, especially when the reason were unknown, adopted children and their families were told that their father probably died in the war or their mother died in child birth. Growing up in the family she did, Kuharski said it never really bothered her to not know the reason behind being placed in the orphanage.
“I just felt like it was God’s plan,” she said.
After Kuharski was married and they had children, she realized the enormous sacrifice it was for a mother to give birth to a baby and then making an adoption plan, knowing that she would never see the baby again. In many ways, it broke her heart.
Shortly after she had this realization, Kuharski said she wrote a thank you letter to her biological parents in case they ever inquired about her. In the letter, she thanked them for giving her the gift of life and that she has a gift of faith and family because somebody had made an adoption plan for her, Kuharski said.
When she is not traveling to speak at different engagements, she enjoys spending time with her family, vegetable and flower gardening and more.
“I love to be with my family. The kids always tease me and say, ‘Mom will think of any excuse to have a party and it’s so true. I just think that family means everything, faith and family. If you have faith and you have family, you’re richly blessed, so we should all be people of joy,” she said.
The help hotline number for ProLife Across America is 1 (800) 366-7773.
