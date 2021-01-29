To the Editor:
The Whiskey Creek Enhancement Project (storm water project) located at the heart of the city of Baxter, adjacent to the Paul Bunyan State Trail and upstream of the Northland Arboretum, needs final funding. This project was ranked second highest for removal of phosphorous out of 59 projects by the Mississippi Headwaters Board.
Funding this project has been a long time coming. After a report identified hot spots for pollution, the city developed a study to refine the treatment and cost for the sub-watershed site at Whiskey Creek. It’s critical that this project be completed as soon as possible.
There are many benefits to this project: the river currently doesn’t meet water quality standards and over 2 million people drink water out of the Mississippi River every day, but this project will increase the water’s quality. This project will capture and treat stormwater runoff from 400 acres of highly impervious developed land over.
I’m proud to be a co-author of the 2020 Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources bill (SF-166) which includes funding for this project. We need to protect the Mississippi River. The Whiskey Creek Enhancement Project will benefit Minnesotans, and I’m committed to getting it done.
