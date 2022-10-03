The USA Patriots football team earned its first win since week one, as they defeated Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Friday, Sept. 30. They started off slow but finished strong to win 30-12.
ACGC scored the only touchdown in the first quarter on a 6-yard run. After a failed 2-point conversion, they held a 6-0 lead.
They didn’t hold that lead for very long as once the second quarter hit, the Patriots scored on two runs to take the lead, both by QB Max Lange. Lange’s first came on a 1-yard run, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, to put the team up 8-6. Lange scored again on a 7-yard run, but a failed 2-point conversion kept it a one score game, 14-6.
The second half started off with a bang, courtesy of Jack Primus. With the Falcons driving down the field and threatening to score, Primus stepped in front of a pass at the 13 yard line and took it 87 yards the other direction, putting a dagger into the Falcons’ momentum and taking a 22-6 lead after a successful 2-point conversion.
The Falcons attempted a comeback, but the Patriots didn’t let them get too far. After ACGC scored on a 2-yard run in the third, USA matched it with another Lange TD run.
The game ended with a final score of 30-12, ending the three game losing streak for the Patriots.
Primus was all over the field, on both offense and defense. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards, eight catches for 79 yards. On defense, he picked off two passes, and recorded four solo tackles.
Lange completed 14-of-22 passes for 91 yards and a pick, but he did most of his damage on the ground, leading the team in rushes and rushing yards. He finished with 25 carries for 150 yards and three TDs, averaging six yards per carry. On defense, Lange also recorded four solo tackles and three assists.
Alex Warga caught four passes for 11 yards.
Defensively, the Patriots were led by Riley Johannes and Sammy Primus, who recorded six solo tackles each. Sammy Primus also recorded three assists and Johannes had one. Warga recorded four solo tackles and four assists, while Brody Kircher also recorded four solos.
The Patriots improve to 2-3 on the season and they travel to Browerville to take on the Tigers, Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.