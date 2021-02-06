Don Opatz has left his mark on downtown Little Falls.
The commercial district would not look the same today, if not for Opatz and his 28-year involvement with the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). A charter member of the HPC, he retired at the conclusion of 2020.
“It’s kind of like reading a book,” Opatz said. “When you’ve got a good book, you keep going. It’s interesting. It’s the idea that, the HPC, we believe it’s helping people. They wouldn’t maybe do this project, so we try to make things work. That makes the downtown — in this case, the commercial district — it makes it look better; makes it more inviting.”
How it began
The HPC traces its roots back to 1992, when discussion was swirling about tearing down the Buckman building at the corner of First Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast
Opatz said a group of people in town were concerned about saving the historic landmark of downtown Little Falls. Eventually, the idea was brought forth to develop the building into senior housing. In order to get federal money to help fund the project, a local preservation commission had to be set up.
Former Little Falls City Administrator Richard Carlson tapped Opatz to join the commission.
“At the time, I, myself, was just interested in being a part of the city, whatever you want to call it,” Opatz said. “At that time, I spoke to Rich Carlson. He said they’re forming this commission. I said, ‘I’d be interested in that, I enjoy history.’ Everybody that came in then were people that were interested in the city and the history of the city. That’s how everybody got in at the very beginning.”
When the Buckman project was complete, the HPC turned its eyes toward other buildings downtown that were in need of a facelift. Opatz said it began to use its funding to get facade easements downtown and, in turn, revitalized the storefronts.
Early on, the program was slowed by the bureaucracy and red tape involved with using federal dollars. To solve that problem, Opatz and the HPC worked with the City Council at the time to put local funding into the program. It cut down the amount of time for a project to go from an idea to being underway from as long as a year to only two or three months, according to Opatz. It also allowed the HPC to hire local contractors and craftsmen to do the work.
The program is still in use today. To date, it has resulted in the rehabilitation of 27 storefronts downtown.
“When some of the businesses saw that project go, there was interest spawned,” Opatz said.
Making his mark
For several years, Opatz served as the chair or co-chair of the HPC. During that time, the 11-person commission — four of whom are ex-officio, non-voting members — has saw its share of membership turnover.
Opatz was there through it all; and he said working alongside others who shared an interest in the history of Little Falls was what made it a special experience.
Even though he has only been out of the HPC for a little more than a month, that has already become apparent.
“Do you miss it? Oh yeah,” he said. “You miss the people. That’s the big thing. Look over the period of time, there has been people who have come and gone, put in some time, now they’re gone. They run out of time on whatever occupations, whatever they’re doing. They quit, somebody else comes in. There’s been a lot of good, dedicated people there, and they’re still there.”
Still, Opatz said when he first joined the HPC 28 years ago, he never would have imagined it would be a big part of his life for nearly three decades.
He said the fun projects, the good people he worked with and just the busy nature of the commission helped the time go by fast.
“All at once, you find out you have quite a few years in it,” Opatz said. “You don’t realize it because there was always ongoing projects that had to be done.”
Along with the storefronts downtown, Opatz takes pride in other, perhaps less noticeable projects he took part in with the HPC. During his time on the commission, the group worked to institute the Century Homes Program, honoring residential properties in town that have stood the test of time with a plaque and special designation. The HPC also worked to put together a history book for children, “Little Falls on the Big River,” which is still used as an educational tool in elementary classrooms.
Retirement
Opatz said he decided, after 28 years, it was time for him to step aside and let someone with fresh ideas join the commission. He will still be busy, though, as he plans to spend more time at his business, Opatz Electric Motor Services.
“I don’t know. It’s like, maybe it’s time for somebody else to step in; somebody new, new fresh air, somebody else that would have ideas,” Opatz said. “We got the seven and the four, there’s a lot of ideas that float back and forth. Everybody contributes to it. There are a lot of people concerned with what’s happening in the area. They all want to make things better.”
Opatz was honored by the Little Falls City Council at its Jan. 19 meeting for his 28 years of service to the HPC. During the presentation, Opatz was lauded for his “outstanding service and dedication” and for “providing thoughtful guidance and inspiring excellence.”
Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said Opatz is a big reason Little Falls’ Historic Preservation Commission is recognized statewide, “and possibly even nationally.”
“He does an outstanding job,” said Council Member Wayne Liljegren. “I’ve known Donny ever since school, and I’ve been on HPC with him, and he’s a great guy to work with. He’s got a lot of knowledge that, hopefully, we can pick his brain once in a while when we need to, because he’s got a lot up there.”
Upon receiving the honor, Opatz said he had the honor to work with a lot of “great people” during his tenure with the HPC.
“Well, you’re one of them,” Zylka said.
Looking back
Opatz has been part of projects that played no small part in shaping downtown, but he said that progress has been made through the work of many people over the years. He said each building had its own story to share, and it took desire of those on the HPC who wanted to hear it to bring those stories to life.
He said, even now, it’s neat for him to look downtown and remember each project. He was quick to point out that it wasn’t only him who had a role in the transformation downtown, but admitted it was a nice feeling to know he played “a small part.”
Looking back, he said it would be impossible for him to pick a favorite project.
“Is there any one? No,” Opatz said. “I think it’s kind of nice to look up town and you see all these nice buildings that have been re-done. Is there any one? No. I enjoyed it all. I can’t say, ‘This is the one.’ It’s like pieces of a puzzle, it keeps going.”
