Working at Munsingwear in Little Falls as a young man, Robert “Jim” Warzecha’s job was to oil the sewing machines. The industrial floors were full of women who sewed underwear.
One of the stories Jim has shared with his wife, Camille Warzecha about his time working at Munsingwear was another coworker, Jake Adams, he was very impressed with.
“He fixed all the machines. He also invented different bits of machinery that were attached to the machines that made some of the sewing easier. He was a very creative inventory,” Camilla said.
Another observation Jim shared with Camille that had impressed him greatly was the sewing skills of one woman.
“She was like a hummingbird. She worked so fast you couldn’t even see her hands,” Camille said.
At this time, the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) is seeking oral stories from those who have worked at industries that were established in Little Falls between 1937 and 1970. Some examples of industries include Munsingwear, Hennepin Paper, Larson Boats, Granite Works, Little Falls Machine and more.
Camille said the project to collect oral stories was made possible by the Historic Site Survey Certified Local Government Grant, Phoebe Ward with the HPC wrote. An architectural survey will also be done by the 106 Group that HPC partnered with.
Preserving history through oral stories
Those who are interested in being interviewed about their work experience are asked to leave their contact information with Little Falls City Clerk Wendy Zylka at (320) 639-2553 or by emailing Ward at pward@cityofli ttle falls.com.
During the interview with one of the HPC members, the individual will be asked a variety of questions, such as when and where they were born, how they became involved in the industry they worked at, their position, tasks they had, what the work culture was like and what their own experience was.
The interview will also be recorded. Eventually, the oral stories will be made public.
The HPC recognizes that sometimes people’s experiences of working at different places are not always positive. As the HPC is looking to preserve history, the organization welcomes it all — the good, the bad and the ugly. After all, it is all part of history.
“History is about recording the truth as much as truthfully as you can and that includes the bad parts. Nobody has a perfect, rosy experience, even with the favorite job ever,” Camille said.
As the HPC members interview different people who have worked at the various industries, they have also discovered how the industries were perceived by some or by the community in general. One example was that some of the businesses in Little Falls despised Munsingwear for the simple fact that it was unionized. A lot of the women who worked there also made more money than other businesses were paying the men.
“The didn’t like the competition,” Camille said.
Some women even traveled from Motley to work at Munsingwear. For many families, the extra income saved their farms, she said.
While the Hennepin Paper Mill was demolished, the building Munsingwear opened its factory in during World War II in Little Falls remains standing. The yellow brick building is located across the street from the Little Falls Post Office.
History is fascinating, Camille said. Especially when it is local.
