Preparing cattle for severe winter weather

There are several things producers can do to prepare cattle for severe winter weather, including creating a windbreak with the help of round bales.

    With temperatures dropping, there are several things producers can do to help cattle prepare for severe winter weather, said Dana Adams, Minnesota Extension educator.

    “One of the most important things that producers can control at the beginning of the winter season is allowing their cattle to adapt to colder temperatures,” she said.

