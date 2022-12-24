Preparing cattle for severe winter weather

With temperatures dropping, there are several things producers can do to help cattle prepare for severe winter weather, said Dana Adams, Minnesota Extension educator.
“One of the most important things that producers can control at the beginning of the winter season is allowing their cattle to adapt to colder temperatures,” she said.
This can be accomplished by allowing dairy and beef cattle that will be housed outdoors to develop a fat layer that is thicker as it helps insulate their body. In addition, the cattle also develop a thick hair coat, Adams said.
“By keeping that hair coat cool and dry, it’s almost like wearing a big, fluffy coat. It allows them to insulate the heat that is generated from their rumen, so they stay pretty reasonably warm. If cattle is housed outside, like in a pasture, then that acclimation and thick hair coat will help them through the winter weather,” she said.
Another great benefit for cattle housed outdoors is to have one or several windbreaks. Having one increases the success of the cattle riding out severe winter weather, Adams said.
When putting up a windbreak, Adams said it is important to consider the location and from which direction the wind usually flows. Although swales, creek bottoms and other dips in the landscape can be tempting to use for a windbreak, drifting snow tends to create issues, such as making it more difficult to feed and water the cattle, Adams said.
Another crucial factor to help cattle through severe winter weather is keeping them dry. This can be accomplished by creating a bedded pack through first laying down a deep absorbent base with a thin layer added to it daily, especially when severe winter weather is expected.
“You definitely want dry bedding, because if you lay down on wet bedding, then you also become colder, because it is wet. You want dry bedding for the cattle to lay down and rest and to ruminate. A lot of times, that is what it takes for beef or for dairy to ruminate. You want them to be relaxed,” she said.
Adams said the bedding doesn’t necessarily need to be made of a specific material. It can be made of straw or corn cobs or whatever appropriate bedding the producer has at his or her disposal, she said.
“The most important part is just that it is dry,” she said.
When a building is not available to be used for a windbreak, Adams said there are other windbreaks a producer can create. Some examples include stacking round bales and stands of trees. While the windbreaks need to be relatively tall, it’s also important to make sure that some wind can blow through. Otherwise, it will cause a downdraft to occur when the wind passes over the top of the windbreak, Adams said.
To help cattle through cold temperatures and everything else that comes with severe winter weather, Adams said it’s of utmost importance for cattle to have ready access to water, preferably heated. It isn’t unusual for water sources used for animals in the winter to freeze.
“If it freezes, it needs to be busted up, so they have access to that water,” she said.
Adams said if cattle doesn’t have access to open water, it will limit their feed intake. Eating enough food will help power their bodies as well as generate heat, she said.
While snow may give cattle a source of water, it isn’t enough. Besides, Adams said, because it is cold, the cattle will be spending energy to heat the water.
As areas in the pasture, especially around a water source, can become quite slippery during winter, Adams said it is important make sure water is drained away. Some ways to create more foot traction include adding sand or gravel.
