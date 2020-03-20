With the weather slowly warming and the first day of spring come and gone, many people look forward to green grass, blooming flowers or maybe even preparing to plant a vegetable garden.
Because of Minnesota’s unpredictable frost patterns and short growing season, Beth Berlin, an agriculture teacher at Little Falls Community High School, said many plants should be started early indoors so they have enough time to mature.
Although for some plants, it may already be too late. For others, there’s still time.
“Every week makes a big difference,” said Berlin, a former University of Minnesota horticulturist. “Anything that’s exceeding 90 days is really not something that we should bank on being able to put direct seed into the garden.”
Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussel sprouts and head lettuce should ideally be started in early March, she said.
Some of these plants can bolt, when a plant rapidly grows a stalk, because they don’t do well in the heat of summer.
“So radishes, broccoli, cabbage, many of the lettuces and the spring mixes, those too, they will just get this awful taste to them if they are being grown in that heat of the summer of July. So we want to start them indoors. Get the crop in the ground and harvested before we get to the heat,” Berlin said.
Around Aug. 1, gardeners can plant a second round of those seeds to be harvested in September.
The next round of seeds, including eggplants and peppers can be sowed mid to late March. By April 1, tomatoes can be planted, followed by melons in mid-April and various herbs at the end of the month.
However, Berlin said herbs can be grown indoors all throughout the year, provided they have a light source available.
To get started, gardeners can use peat pellets or a good soil mix in any container. Berlin said reusing plastic food containers like yogurt cups is a great idea. To prevent any fungus from forming, all containers need to be sanitized in a nine parts water one part bleach bath, rinsed well and dried.
Once planted, seeds need access to 12 or 14 hours of light a day. Berlin said a good window will do, now that Minnesota is seeing more light in a day, but a 40-watt fluorescent bulb can supplement a lack of light.
If using an artificial light source, Berlin recommends placing it just half an inch over the plants’ growth. Plants stretch for light, she said, so a light that’s too far away can make the plant thin and weak.
By the third or final week in May, whenever a gardener is sure the frost is gone, they can begin transplanting. One might think to just plop the sprout into the ground, but Berlin said to keep the plant healthy, a process called hardening off needs to take place.
Over about a week small plants should be slowly be exposed to conditions away from the climate controlled comfort of the indoors.
The first day they should be kept away from too much sun or wind. Avoiding shock is important, Berlin said.
Around that same time, other plants like corn, zucchini, cucumbers, peas, carrots, radishes, squash, pumpkins and potatoes can be directly seeded into the ground.
“If you’re on top of getting your garden going and you’re going to get out there as soon as Mother Nature is letting you, you typically can get a nice pumpkin harvest in time unless we have that exceptionally early frost,” said Berlin.
When planting potatoes, Berlin said it’s best to buy seed potato from the store instead of using some from last year’s crop that were stored away.
“That is just a disease issue. If you’re buying from a credible source, they tested them and that is disease free seed potato versus the ones that have been sitting around,” she said.
Potatoes are prone to catching blights, which is something that can be noticed on the plant before the frost hits in the fall.
“You’re going to see leaf spots, yellowing, bronzing colors, and then the potatoes will have lesions and sores. Different blights have different symptoms,” Berlin said.
Potatoes are also susceptible to the infamous potato bug, but if the eggs sacs are eradicated early they shouldn’t be a problem.
Some other tips for successful gardening include testing the nutrient content in the soil, mulching, watering in the morning and even planting marigolds to attract good bugs that deflect pests.
After just a few months, a diligent gardener could see great success by harvest time, and even throughout the year if they choose to keep a garden indoors for the winter, Berlin said.
