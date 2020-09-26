Stay informed. Make a plan. Be prepared. Emergency Services Manager Victoria MacKissock knows Mother Nature does what she wants, so she encourages the residents of Morrison County to be ready.
The Morrison County Emergency Management Team’s role is to “coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to prepare and protect life, property and the well-being of citizens in the communities of Morrison County before, during and after a disaster,” MacKissock said.
Whether it’s natural, technological or man-made, the emergency services team works to prepare for it all.
“Preparation is a huge part of what we do,” she said.
Emergency Management is responsible for making sure all entities know their role as well as how and when to respond to a disaster, making for the most effective response possible when disaster hits.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, MacKissock said they’ve been working with Public Health to ensure the community, hospitals and schools are being supported.
For weather emergencies, Emergency Management works with the Sheriff’s Office, the National Weather Service, trained weather spotters and their entities to prepare for and inform the public of any upcoming inclement weather.
“We’re all working together to get information in terms of severe weather, to make sure we get that information to the public … and making sure that people are aware that the best thing they can do is to stay sky aware,” MacKissock said.
Monitoring local forecasts and watching the skies are just a few ways to stay on top of a possible weather disaster.
While the Emergency Management team works to prepare and respond to disasters on a county level, residents can do that work on a smaller scale to protect themselves and loved ones in the home.
“The biggest thing is to make sure that if you’re seeing any kinds of severe weather headed your way, just be aware that you need to have a plan in place so you’re not caught in a situation where you don’t have shelter,” MacKissock said.
Ready.gov is one of MacKissock’s top recommended resources for families to find information about disaster preparedness. Some questions for residents to consider to prepare for a disaster are: How will I receive emergency alerts? What is my shelter plan? What is my evacuation route? What is my household communication plan?
Answering these questions and communicating them with all household members can make sure residents aren’t caught off guard in a severe weather or other disaster situation, MacKissock said.
Next, residents should practice the plan. Consider what each household member will do, where they will go to meet, their route to get there and how to stay in contact with each other.
Her next suggestion is for every household to have an emergency kit. Ready.gov suggests three. One for the house, one for the car and one for work.
The site recommends an emergency kit have at least one gallon of water per person per day and enough non-perishable to last for at least three days. Next on the list is battery-powered or hand crank radio. MacKissock said the NOAA Weather Radio is fantastic for people to stay aware of the situation. Other items listed are, a flashlight, first aid kit, batteries, a whistle or other signal device, a dust mask, a plastic sheet and tape (for shelter), personal sanitation items, tools, a manual can opener, maps and extra device chargers.
A complete list can be found on Ready.gov, which has an additional list for COVID-19 preparedness. Each household may have different requirements for their kit depending on household pets, medication lists, health concerns and more.
An emergency kit can help during disasters or severe weather events year round, including the ever unpredictable Minnesota winter. MacKissock said ice, snowstorms, poor road conditions and wind chills can all be hazards for residents.
“Typically in winter, we’re going to deal with winter storm watches, advisories, impending storms and wind chill warnings. We try to make sure that people are aware and take precautions,” MacKissock said.
By staying informed about current weather activities, residents will know to avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day, dress in layers, cover exposed skin and if traveling, communicate with others about their location.
The county participates in a Winter Hazard Awareness week each year to inform residents about the dangers of winter weather and how to stay safe. This year, Winter Hazard Awareness week is Nov. 9 through 13.
Residents can sign up for emergency alerts through the county, online at: www.co.morrison.mn.us/392/emergency-services.
