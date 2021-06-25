The annual preliminary budget was approved by members of the Upsala School Board at its meeting, Wednesday. This is the initial version of the budget that is introduced each summer. Supt. Vern Capelle gave an overview of the numbers.
Projected revenue for the district’s general fund is $4.94 million, with projected expenditures of $4.87 million. The food service fund has a projected revenue of about $234,000 with projected expenditures of $213,000. Projected revenue for the community service fund is $84,200 with current projected expenditures of $87,700.
“This is probably the least sure of final numbers we’ve been of any budget we’ve had in recent years,” Capelle said. “We’ve never had to revise a preliminary budget during my tenure here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this needed to be revised, with the late legislative session and the uncertainty coming out of the pandemic.”
The final budget will be approved in the fall.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Learned that a portion of the roof needs immediate replacement, following leakage during a recent rain. The roof over the health classroom (1950 addition) has had considerable issues throughout its life and all the insulation is shot. Quotes for replacement work are being gathered;
• Heard that Sourcewell has asked participating districts for funds in collaboration in order to leverage more matching grants for funding. “It’s not a donation, but a deposit for future services,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. Part of the planned usage for this funding is to establish a children’s museum for future use of students;
• Approved donations to the playground of $20 from Ralph and Donna Fedor, $50 from Neil and Ronda Nathe, $100 from Randy and Judy Servatius, $118.15 from Randy and Tori Hayes and $158.85 from Allen and Diane Herzog; and lunch donations of $5.70 from Kenny and Lisa Dobmeier, $17.95 from Eugene and Heidi Allord and $67.40 from Shelly Primus;
• Approved a change of commencement day/time to Friday night at 8 p.m. starting with the Class of 2022. “The date never went back to the way it was, after Gene Harthan was no longer at both Upsala and Swanville,” Capelle said;
• Authorized the addition of a media center assistant position for the 2021-22 school year, following the retirement of Wanda Erickson. The position will be uncertified;
• Authorized the development of a school-age wraparound childcare program to be implement in the 2021-22 school year. “A lot of parents have been asking about this the last few years. We’ll start to research this, the budget impact, and look into staffing,” Capelle said;
• Approved the $16,050 quote from Century Fence for the fence replacement following road construction between the school buildings and the football field. The county moved the crosswalk further south so the gates on both sides of the highway line up;
• Approved the Morrison County school-based mental health agreement, which gives Northern Pines space at the school to use during the school day;
• Approved the revised Safe Return to In-person Learning plan;
• Approved membership renewal in the Minnesota Rural Education Association;
• Approved the contract with Don Ehrenberg as the assistant custodian;
• Approved a revised contract with administrative assistant Mel Daniel, who asked for a reduced number of days;
• Approved game-site management pay for Sherry Soltis of $1,000 per year and $50 per event for her work managing the concession stand, greeting visiting teams and officials and making supply runs;
• Approved a three-year contract with Wade Lange as head custodian;
• Approved the two-year cooperative agreement with Swanville School for school nurse (50/50), speech pathologist (60 Upsala/40 Swanville), preschool paraprofessional (50/50) and USA activities: football, baseball, girls track, boys track and speech team;
• Approved a quote of $12,750 from Twin City Rotary for repair and sealing of the commons floor. Quotes were requested from four different companies, but this was the only one received. “There are pieces coming loose; caulking and expansion pieces are popping out,” said Capelle. “They will grind and repair the floor, and this time it will be sealed”;
• Approved the quote of $5,625 from Rocks to Roses Landscaping for repair of the loading bay retaining wall; and
• Approved the new contract with Accurate Home Care.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
