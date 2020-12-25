This isn’t your father’s shop class.
Students in Royalton High School’s Tech Club have been participating in YES! (Youth Eco Solutions) for nine years, according to instructor Marty Bratsch. During that time, students have learned to do everything from taking water samples to creating solar-powered cars, boats and trailers from scratch.
The overall mission of the YES! program is “empowering youth to create solutions to today’s ecological challenges through hands-on projects.”
Royalton High has lived up to that goal.
“That’s what you try and do, is connect students to these type of issues; environmental issues,” Bratsch said. “When they come to their own realization that, ‘I have an impact wherever I go,’ or ‘I can make change.’”
Bratsch said there are about 40 students in the Tech Club this year. Despite the challenges that come along with distance learning and being in school during a pandemic in general, there are still two projects planned for next semester. In one, students will be testing several bodies of water throughout central Minnesota to monitor water quality. Their other project will be building and demonstrating the practicality of electric bikes.
The pedal-assist bikes are converted from regular bicycles, some of which were donated to the Club by the Little Falls Police Department. In theory, they will be able to go nearly 30 miles per hour.
“We’re looking at installing the batteries and the brake systems, the controllers, to make those bikes work,” Bratsch said. “So the students have to go through that technology to make those bikes work.”
It will add to a long list of projects the Club has done through the years. Along with the bigger projects such as making solar-powered vehicles, the students have had a big impact on both their school and their community. With YES! in mind, the students started a recycling program at school. It has also installed eight “hydration stations” — six for the high school and two for the elementary — that Bratsch said has saved 35,229 plastic bottles from going to a landfill.
“That’s one of our big drives, to try and get plastic out of the atmosphere — because it’s such a problem,” Bratsch said.
Past students also created an oil collection site behind the school which current students maintain. Any member of the community is able to dump old oil into the receptacle, preventing it from getting into soil. The group has also planted trees and shrubs along Highway 10, studied and removed invasive species at various locations throughout the area and helped to plant butterfly milkweed at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge as part of its $400,000 prairie restoration project.
The group has taken trips to Camp Ripley and St. Cloud, while also traveling to far-off locales such as Italy, where it presented its recycling systems to people from around the world.
Bratsch said it is those types of experiences that stick with students long after they leave Royalton High School.
“I can remember back when I was in school and I took classes,” he said. “We made environmental videos, and I still remember those. Then an environmental class in college, the teacher — way back in about 1980 — talking about the problem with plastics. Now, here we are. Students remember the material they contact.”
One of the most rare opportunities students participating in YES! and Tech Club have had is creating a solar suitcase for people in Uganda through WeShare Solar.
Many buildings in the eastern African nation, including hospitals and classrooms, don’t have sufficient electricity. As one of only 10 schools in the U.S. participating in the program, Royalton students created a solar suitcase which was then taken to Uganda and is able to power everything from lights in the room to computers and teachers’ cell phones.
“It is a social studies/science curriculum,” Bratsch said. “We’re the technology end of it. In a classroom like this, they’ll have lights when we send ours over. They do have classrooms, they have space, but they have no electricity.”
Students received kits, were trained on how to assemble the solar suitcases and learned about Uganda and its people.
“They look at the students in Uganda, what their day is, what they’re living through and then kind of talk about third-world countries and how this kind of thing will help them in moving on,” Bratsch said.
The instructor of 36 years said some of the students in his Tech Club who have particpated in YES!, have gone on to have careers in engineering and similar occupations. They often tell him it’s through their involvement in high school they “got a foot in the door” in the industry in which they work.
He said that is the most important takeaway from Tech Club and YES!, making connections to the larger world and being able to apply them throughout life.
“These kids get out and they’re helping other people,” Bratsch said.
“Having the students that are here and the connection that you have with them, that’s probably the big thing,” he said. “Then you know that what they picked up here will stay with them, probably the rest of their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.