Madison Poster and Ellie Fischer have been chosen as Pierz Healy High Students of the Month for November of the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Poster, the daughter of Lisa and Mike Poster, has an older sister, Bailey and two older brothers, Alex and Nathan.
Poster is involved in volleyball, dance, track, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Peer Helping and band. Poster was captain of the dance team as a sophomore and is captain again as a senior.
Poster said her favorite activities are dancing and reading.
“I have loved both since I was very young, because they bring me joy nand help take the stress out of everyday life.”
Spending many years of her childhood on Gull Lake with her family and exploring new resorts and parts of the lake every time they went to the cabin, is Poster’s most memorable life experience.
Her aunt Susie is Poster’s role model.
“She showed me how to truly live life to the fullest and make the best out of every situation,” Poster said. “She showed me how to be strong and show kindness to every person you come across.”
Some of the qualities Joel Pohland, Pierz Healy High School band director, describes Poster as having, may be a result of her aunt’s influence.
“Madison defines energy and positivity,” he said. “She always has a great attitude in class and always works her hardest. She is not afraid to be a leader and cherishes her time in everything.”
Pohland pointed to Poster’s hard work in the classroom, in athletics and volunteering.
“She has been a great presence in the band room and a great role model for our students at Pierz,” he said.
Poster said her greatest accomplishment so far was making it to the state competition in dance.
“We worked so hard the entire season and jumped up so many places in the rankings to be able to make it to state, something many people doubted we would ever do,” she said.
While she will miss cheering at football games and making memories with her friends every day, after high school she will head to the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities to pursue a degree in medial laboratory sciences.
Fischer, the daughter of Beth and Shawn Fischer, has two brothers, Kirby and Tyler.
She was senior captain of the volleyball team, senior captain in dance, took part in golf, was senior captain in speech, and was active in Book Club, Spanish Club, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), Peer Helping, choir, jazz choir and theatre. She was honored with the ExCEL and Triple A Awards at Healy High.
As a favorite, Fischer chose golf.
“The team is so close and we have so much fun every time we are together, whether that means practice, meets or long van rides.”
It is playing sports that tops her list of most memorable experiences.
She feels her greatest accomplishment has been getting through her college classes with good grades.
Fischer named her mother as her role model.
“She is always so kind to everyone,but she still pushes us to succeed and to be the best people we can be,” Fischer said.
“Ellie always give 100% in all she does,” said math teacher and golf coach Jessica LeBlanc. “She strives to make herself better than she was the day before.”
LeBlanc describes Fischer as a great leader and role model for others in and out of the classroom.
“She leads by example and always with a positive attitude. But the one thing that stands out to me is her kindness to others and her acceptance of all.”
In doing so, LeBlanc said Fischer “has made our school a better place.”
When she heads to Minnesota State University - Moorhead after graduation, Fischer said she will miss her friends and classmates.
As Students of the Month, Poster and Fischer are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
