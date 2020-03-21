Felony charges against Kathryn Ann Bittner, 29, Pelican Rapids, for fifth degree controlled substance possession were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 13, 2019 incident, when officers obtained a search warrant for Bittner’s residence.
In their search they allegedly found a bag field-testing positive for 3.3 grams of methamphetamine.
There was also allegedly $3,000 in cash next to the bag.
Bittner allegedly stated that her boyfriend had recently started staying at the residence and that the substance nor the cash was hers.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
