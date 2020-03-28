Felony charges against Matthew Steven Bell, 38, Pierz, for fifth degree controlled substance possession were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.

He was convicted on a misdemeanor charge for careless driving.

The charges stemmed from a July 6, 2019, incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for driving over 100 miles per hour near Lastrup.

He identified the driver as Bell.

The officer asked Bell to perform field sobriety tests and conducted an inventory search of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a small baggie on the floor behind the driver’s seat containing a substance filed testing positive for methamphetamine.

For the misdemeanor, Bell was sentenced to one year of probation to the court and fine $300.

The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the felony charges in the interest of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

