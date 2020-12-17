Madelyn Ploof and Caleb Matros have been named as the ExCEL representatives from Little Falls.

ExCEL stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership” and is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL). It is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who are model citizens.

Ploof is the daughter of Tom and Kaia Ploof of Cushing.

Caleb is the son of Tim and Amy Jo Matros of Little Falls.

Load comments