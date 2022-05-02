‘Playing It Forward,’ a legacy through the ages

Recently, the Little Falls School District was able to purchase 20 djembe drums, thanks to the Playing It Forward: The Kenneth and Evelyn Pinckney Young Musicians’ Fund.
“We have enough drums for an entire classroom, so all students can have a drum,” said Erin Gohl, elementary music and band teacher.
The drums will be shared among the schools throughout the district. When the fourth grade students at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall had the opportunity to try them out and learn more about the drums, they had a fun time with many smiles observed across the classroom, Gohl said.
It’s not the first time the fund has made a difference for students’ musical education. During the pandemic when the schools were in a distance learning model, the fund was used to purchase e-books with play-along tracks for middle school students. Other awards have been used for a Cannonball bari saxophone to be used at the Little Falls Community Middle School and to send a percussionist to a jazz camp.
The Playing It Forward: The Kenneth and Evelyn Pinckney Young Musicians’ Fund was established several years ago . Grounded in the same belief that the Pinckneys had, that all children in Little Falls should have the opportunity to explore music, the fund continues to do just so, Gohl said. The fund was set up through the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls by the Pinckneys’ daughter, Patricia Pinckney.
Both Kenneth and Evelyn also believed that playing a musical instrument could have a lasting impact on young people. It could also help students’ brains develop and improve their academics.
“They understood this and brought their love of music and the arts to the Little Falls community,” Gohl said.
Kenneth became the Little Falls Public Schools’ instrumental music director in 1939, where he taught every instrument from piccolo to tuba, Patricia said.
During World War II, Kenneth continued to spread music. He led a community orchestra, organized a VFW Drum and Bugle Corps, directed the summer band and the Little Falls city band’s summer concerts in the park. In addition, he also established the first Pep Band, directed the Little Falls City Band, played in dance bands and was one of the original members of the Heartland Symphony.
“By 1976, when he retired, there were three instrumental instructors servings grades 4-12 with Ken devoting his time to the elementary school instrumental programs. He was inducted into the Flyer Athletic Hall of Fame as a school member who helped develop “Flyer Pride,” Patricia said.
Patricia said that while Kenneth’s primary instruments were saxophone and clarinet, he was an accomplished flute and piccolo player.
“His students will recall that he could play any instrument handed to him and flawlessly called out fingerings to players from his podium,” Patricia said.
Respected and loved by thousands of students, especially by the young beginners whom he adored, Kenneth was also known for being a talented and patient teacher.
“In addition to his legacy of teaching students to play, Ken’s gift to his community is our school song, ‘Hail to Our Colors.’ This song, is taken from the ‘Key City March’ composed and orchestrated more than 80 years ago. It is still sung to cheer the Flyers on today,” Patricia said.
Both Evelyn, who worked as an elementary school teacher, and Kenneth, instilled a love of music and learning in their three children. She also supported his long held belief that “every child who wants to play an instrument should have the opportunity to do so,” Patricia said.
Before Kenneth joined the Little Falls School District, he had worked for a year in Sacred Heart. With a heart for teaching music, he traveled throughout the Midwest during the Big Band Era with the Orvis Orioles for two years to earn enough money to attend the Mankato Teachers College. He graduated in 1938.
Kenneth’s musical talent was discovered early on in his life, Patricia said. Born in 1914, the only child of his musical parents, Frank and Winnie, he played in dance bands in the Mankato area and studied classical music from the age of 12.
Looking at the legacy Kenneth and Evelyn continue to leave behind through the fund, Gohl said she is thankful for the opportunities it gives students.
Besides the Playing It Forward, there are two additional funds that make a difference, as well. Play It Again gathers new and gently-used instruments for the use of students in the Little Falls Community Schools and Project Bandaid supports the refurbishment of instruments donated to Play It Again.
“Your contributions make it possible to acquire and repair instruments for the use of band students,” Gohl said.
To donate an instrument or to make a contribution to Project Bandaid, contact Gohl at (320) 616-3268 or egohl@lfalls.k12.mn.us.
To make a lasting contribution to young musicians in Little Falls through tax-deductible gifts, contact the Initiative Foundation for more information at (320) 632-9255 or at info@ifound.org.
