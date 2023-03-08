Kyle Stangl (106), Carter Young (113), Chase Becker (138) and Jacob LeBlanc (152) all traveled to the State Tournament to wrestle for the Pierz Pioneers, March 2-4. Unfortunately, the only Pioneer to place was Young, who took home a sixth place medal in the 113 weight class.

Young took his first round over Mahtomedi’s Aidan Carlson, beating him in a 7-4 decision to move on to the quarterfinals. There, he faced off against Vicente Lopez Marsh from Minneapolis Edison. Young upped his performance, beating March in a 12-7 decision.

