Kyle Stangl (106), Carter Young (113), Chase Becker (138) and Jacob LeBlanc (152) all traveled to the State Tournament to wrestle for the Pierz Pioneers, March 2-4. Unfortunately, the only Pioneer to place was Young, who took home a sixth place medal in the 113 weight class.
Young took his first round over Mahtomedi’s Aidan Carlson, beating him in a 7-4 decision to move on to the quarterfinals. There, he faced off against Vicente Lopez Marsh from Minneapolis Edison. Young upped his performance, beating March in a 12-7 decision.
His run was stopped there, however, when he faced Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran’s Titan Friederichs in the semifinals. Friederichs was undefeated on the year, boasting a 45-0 record. Despite Young’s best efforts, he was pinned after 3:04.
Young then faced Jackson Refsnider from Totino-Grace in the consolation semifinals. After a lengthy bout, Refsnider held off Young to win in a 3-2 decision.
Young’s next match was against Simley’s Jake Kos in the fifth place match and he was unable to come away with the win. He was pinned after 2:57, and he took home sixth place. Young’s season ends with a final record of 34-5.
Becker took the win in his first match over Stewartville’s Jace Deyoung. Deyoung gave Becker a fight, but he was able to pin him after 5:38. His run ended abruptly after a match against Cooper Rowe from Mound-Westonka. Rowe was able to pin Becker after 1:13, sending him to the consolation rounds.
Becker lost to Zander Clausen of Dawson-Boyd- Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United. Becker was able to hold his own for a bit, but ultimately, Clausen won in a 5-3 decision, ending the Pioneer’s night early. He finished the season with a 34-5 record.
Stangl fell in his first match to Broc Vaughan from Kasson-Mantorville. Stangl nearly came out with the win, but Vaughan held him off to win 5-4. Stangl’s record on the season was 34-9.
LeBlanc also fell in round one, being handed the early exit by Benilde St. Margarets’ Jon Gettel after a 7-0 decision. LeBlanc ended his season with a record of 25-14.
