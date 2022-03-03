Sports Editor
The Pierz boys wrestling team performed in the MSHSL Section 7AA tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, and had three wrestlers qualify for state.
Carter Young (106) started off the sections with a first place seeding. Carter won his first match in a technical fall over Tucker Gould of Rush City/Braham.
He moved on to the semifinal, where he beat Jacob Benson-Vick of Aitkin, pinning him in 3:26.
In the first place match, Young won in an 8-1 decision over Grand Rapids’ Asher Brenden, officially sending him to state.
Trevor Radunz (145) had himself a day, as he continued his undefeated streak. Radunz won his first match over by fall over Hibbing’s Jack Bautch, pinning him in just 53 seconds.
In the semifinals, Radunz won by fall over Kenny Erickson of Aitkin in 1:43, to move on to the final match.
In the first place match Radunz faced off against Mora’s Avery Nelson. Radunz won in a 9-5 decision over his opponent, claiming the first place title and moving on to state.
Chase Becker (132) also qualified for state. He won his first match, pinning Bohdon Fjeld of C-E-C in 3:48.
In the semifinal, Becker won by an 8-2 decision over Isaak Coolidge of Rush City/Braham to move on to the first place match against Mora’s Nathan Nelson.
Nelson was 40-1 on the season and he managed to win by a fall, pinning Becker to take first place.
Becker took second in the section, after winning a no contest over RCB’s Coolidge, officially qualifying for state.
Liam Hennessy (120) placed third and Jacob LeBlanc (138) and Derek Stangl (126) finished fourth in their respective classes.
The boys travel to state, March 3, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
