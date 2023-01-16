The Pierz wrestlers took on Alexandria and Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, Jan. 12, coming away with two more wins, 48-27 against Alexandria, and 54-19 against EVW.
Out of the 14 matches against Alexandria, the Pioneers won nine, starting with Carter Young (113), who finished his match pinning his opponent after 2:51. Cash Fussy (120) also came away with a pin after 1:46.
Chase Becker (138) and Derek Stangl (132) had the two fastest pins against Alexandria, with Becker only taking 22 seconds and Stangl only taking 31 seconds.
After a long match, Jacob LeBlanc (152) managed to win in a fall after 5:00. Jayden Zajac (160) got the best of his opponent after a 2-0 decision and Cody Koch (182) finished his match with a win on a 9-3 decision.
It took Nathan Nash (220) and Wyatt Dingmann (285) less than two minutes to finish their matches, with Nash getting the pin in 1:58 and Dingmann getting the pin after 1:26.
Against EVW, three matches were forfeit to Pierz and one to EVW. In the other 10 matches, Pierz came away with seven wins.
Young got his second win after just 16 seconds, recording the fastest pin of the night. Fussy also pinned his opponent quickly, ending the match after just 48 seconds.
After a lengthy match, Liam Hennessy (126) was finally able to pin his opponent after 3:44, and Brayden Melby (138) also earned a pin after 3:15.
Becker and his opponent went back and forth until the Pioneer finally took the win on an 11-9 decision and LeBlanc was able to quickly win by fall after 1:11.
Koch rounded out the Pioneers winners with a 5-1 decision over his opponent.
The Pioneers next match was in Paynesville, Friday, Jan. 12.
Young took first in his class after winning over Delano’s Landon Hinchcliff. After 3:06, Young got the best of his opponent, pinning him and taking first place in the 113 weight class.
Kyle Stangl (106) finished in second place after winning in a 6-1 decision in the quarterfinal and a sudden victory in the semifinal. He was bested in the first place matchup after a lengthy battle, being pinned after 5:23.
Derek Stangl also took home second place. After a firs round bye, he won the semifinals after a pin and moved on to the first place match. Unfortunately, he would be pinned after 2:42, earning himself a second place finish.
Jacob LeBlanc finished his weight class in second place, as well. After winning the first round in a 10-1 major decision, and the second round in a 7-2 decision, He found himself taking on Delano’s Cael Olson. Unfortunately, Olson got the quick pin, taking first place and handing LeBlanc second.
Becker finished is weight class with a third place title. After winning the first round by fall, he was knocked out of after losing a 12-8 decision. He bounced back in the consolation semifinals, beating his opponent in a 4-2 decision and won the third place match against Ortonville’s Anthony Eustice in a 12-3 major decision.
Koch finished with a third place victory, as well. Koch fell in the first match, but his next two matches to take home third, the first in a 9-5 decision and the second in a fall after 5:02.
Alan Brixius (120), and Braden LeBlanc (126) both finished in sixth place in their respective classes.
The Pioneers’ next match takes place in Grand Rapids. Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.
