The Pierz wrestlers took on Alexandria and Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, Jan. 12, coming away with two more wins, 48-27 against Alexandria, and 54-19 against EVW.

Out of the 14 matches against Alexandria, the Pioneers won nine, starting with Carter Young (113), who finished his match pinning his opponent after 2:51. Cash Fussy (120) also came away with a pin after 1:46.

