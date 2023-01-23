The Pierz wrestling team traveled to Grand Rapids, Thursday, Jan. 19, where they took on both the Thunderhawks and the Hibbing Bluejackets.
Against the Thunderhawks, the Pioneers came away with a win, 33-9 after eight matches. Alan Brixius (120) won over his opponent after a 7-4 decision.
Connor Hennessy (126) ended his match quickly, getting the pin after just 24 seconds, the fastest of the night. Hunter Przybilla (126) and Braden LeBlanc (132) also earned quick pins, defeating their opponents in just 50 seconds and 48 seconds, respectively.
Lucas Fish (145) and Jack Byker (220) won by fall as well, ending their respective matches after just 1:20 and 1:24.
Against Hibbing, the Pioneers held off to win 54-24. Kyle Stangl (106) and Link Toops (113) both won their respective matches with falls of 1:07 and 3:41. Carter Young (120) pinned his opponent as well, after 3:42.
Derek Stangl (132) and Chase Becker (145) pinned their respective opponents as well, with Stangl ending his match after 52 seconds and Becker ending his after 51 seconds. Brayden Melby (138) pinned his opponent in 2:57, Caleb Koch (170) pinned his opponent after 1:51 and Byker had the quickest pin, only taking 30 seconds to get the victory over his opponent.
The Pioneers traveled to Little Fall for their next match, Friday, Jan. 20, where they took on the Flyers and St. Cloud.
Against the Flyers, the Pioneers lost 46-24. They jumped out to a hot start, winning the first three matchups. Toops gave the Pioneers their first points, winning after a 12-3 major decision. Kyle Stangl managed to pin his opponent after 2:58 and Young won after 4:51 with an 18-1 tech fall.
Pierz lost their next three matchups, but Becker got the team its next points after pinning his opponent after 3:50. Jayden Zajac (160) gave the Pioneers their next points after winning in a close 1-0 decision.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers lost their last five matches to lose 46-24.
They managed to bounce back against St. Cloud, winning 64-11. Derek Stangl, Jacob LeBlanc (152), Kaden Kroll (170) and Caleb Koch were all given wins by forfeit.
Kyle Stangl got the Pioneers started with a fall after 3:45 and Toops followed it up with a 14-1 major decision win. Young and Liam Hennessey (126) added two more wins to the Pioneers’ score after Young pinned his opponent after 1:19 and Hennessey ended with a 5-0 decision. Becker earned a win after an injury to his opponent.
Zajac gave the Pioneers another win after a 7-1 decision and Nathan Nash (195) came away with a win by fall after 1:36. Wyatt Dingmann rounded out the Pioneers’ scoring after just 1:11 with a pin over his opponent.
The Pioneers’ next meet is at home, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m.
