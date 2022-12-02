The Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team suffered a rough loss on the road against the Pierz Pioneers, Thursday, Dec. 1. Pierz came away with a commanding 71-36 victory.
The Pioneers jumped out to an incredible start, scoring a whopping 26 unanswered points. Lily Riley scored 16 points including the first 10 points, drilling three 3-pointers. Lyndsey Strohmeier also contributed to the hot start scoring eight points in the Pioneers’ run.
The Bulldogs managed to finally break their opponent’s streak when Amelia Hudalla scored on a rebound. Her score gave the Bulldogs some momentum as they went on a run of their own, scoring eight straight, bringing the score to 26-8, Pioneers, halfway through the first half.
Both teams traded blows for the remainder of the first half. The Bulldogs managed to go on another run in the final minutes, with Hudalla scoring six straight points to close the gap. At the half, the Pioneers led 39-24 over the Bulldogs.
The second half saw each team exchanging points again. Several minutes in, the Pioneers went on another run, started by a smooth fake-out by Ashley Kimman. Kimman faked the 3-point attempt, getting the Swanville defender to leave her feet, only to weave her way to the basket for two points. Riley added to the run with a 3-pointer and Alyssa Sadlovsky stole the ball on the ensuing Bulldogs possession and broke away for an easy layup to extend her team’s lead to 54-30. Riley scored once more from outside the arc to make it 57-30.
Swanville’s Avery Douglas snapped the run, scoring on a drive to the basket.
The Pioneers weren’t fazed, however, as they continued their offensive momentum, scoring six more unanswered points entering the halfway point of the second half.
The Bulldogs were unable to mount a comeback as they went on to lose their first game of the season.
Despite the loss, Swanville’s Head Coach Aaron Gapinski praised his girls for not quitting after being down early.
“When you dig yourself a hole early, 26-0, I’m proud that we fought back,” Gapinski said. “The girls are gonna give their effort. They don’t have quit in them. They don’t even know what that word means. We’re gonna bounce back.”
They were led on the court by Hudalla, who finished the night with 12 points. She sank 5-of-11, all from inside the arc. She also recorded 11 total rebounds and two steals. Lauren Miller and Douglas scored six points each, with Miller recording five rebounds and Douglas having three,
Matt Poepping, the Pioneers’ Head Coach expressed his pride in his team, saying they played really well in the first eight minutes to go up by 26.
“We shot well tonight,” Poepping said. “Lily had 16 points real quick and we shot well from the outside and we are gonna have to do that if we want to win games.”
Despite the solid defense to start the game, Poepping still thinks that is something the team can work on to get better.
“(Playing) defensively is probably the biggest thing right now,” Poepping said. “If we can play solid defense we’ll be in every game.”
For the Pioneers, Riley had quite the first game, scoring 22 total points. She was 6-of-9 on total field goals, including hitting 5-of-6 from outside the arc. She was perfect on her free throws, hitting 5-of-5, as well.
Sadlovsky went off for 15 points, hitting a total of 6-of-15 shots, three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers.
Strohmeier recorded 13 points for the Pioneers, hitting 5-of-11 total shots and going a perfect 2-of-2 inside the arc.
Kimman finished with 10 points. She hit on 4-of-8 total shots, including 3-of-5 from inside the arc.
The Pioneers win their first game of the season and look to continue that momentum into their next game. They travel to Esko, Monday, Dec. 5, to take on the Eskomos at 7:15 p.m.
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-1 on the season and hope to get back on track in their next game. They host HLWW, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
