Swanville’s Lauren Miller (4) guards Pierz’s Alyssa Sadlovsky (21) during Thursday night’s game. 

The Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team suffered a rough loss on the road against the Pierz Pioneers, Thursday, Dec. 1. Pierz came away with a commanding 71-36 victory.

The Pioneers jumped out to an incredible start, scoring a whopping 26 unanswered points. Lily Riley scored 16 points including the first 10 points, drilling three 3-pointers. Lyndsey Strohmeier also contributed to the hot start scoring eight points in the Pioneers’ run.

Swanville’s Avery Douglas drives toward the basket while Pierz’s Lily Riley defends. 

