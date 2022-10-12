The Royalton Royals hosted the Pierz Pioneers, Oct. 11, in a volleyball match. Despite the Royals having the home court advantage, the Pioneers came away with a win in four matches. The Pioneers won in matches of 25-23, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-15.
In the first match, the Royals held an 18-13 lead over their opponent, but Pierz rallied back, scoring five unanswered points to tie the game up, with the stellar serves of McKayla Smude. The Royals ended the streak with a perfectly placed spike, but the Pioneers had all the momentum now.
The game went back and forth, with Pierz holding a 24-23 lead. The Royals lost on an out of bounds serve, a tough way to go out in the first game.
In game two, the Pioneers took a sizable 16-10 lead, but the Royals found some momentum of their own, soaring back to tie the game 17-17. The Pioneers attempted to squash the comeback, going on a five point run to take a 24-18 lead, but the Royals wouldn’t go down without a fight. They went on a second run, this one more impressive than their last.
The Royals scored seven straight points to take a 25-24 lead before the Pioneers could end their streak. The game went back and forth once again, until the Royals held a 27-26 lead. After a few volleys, Royals’ Hannah Krueger saved a spike, which was caught on a bounce by Maddison Albright, who set up Haylie Wolbeck for the game winning kill. The Royals won the second match 28-26.
The Royals luck ran out as they lost the final two matchups.
The Pioneers went on to get the last two wins. Ashley Kimman had herself a night, leading her team in digs and kills, 21 and 15, and tying with Maddie Lochner in aces served, with two. Lochner also finished second on her team in digs, with 17. Smude had 10 kills and a block, Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with 15 digs and nine kills and Sydney Suska finished with 10 digs.
For the Royals, Krueger had the most digs of any player, with 35. Mya Wolbeck had 11 kills, Haylie Wolbeck had 10 kills, Kayla Sobiech had 11 assists and Albright had 10 assists.
