Royals’ Ashley Knettel goes up to block a shot from Pioneers’ Ashley Kimman in Tuesday’s head-to-head matchup. 

The Royalton Royals hosted the Pierz Pioneers, Oct. 11, in a volleyball match. Despite the Royals having the home court advantage, the Pioneers came away with a win in four matches. The Pioneers won in matches of 25-23, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-15.

In the first match, the Royals held an 18-13 lead over their opponent, but Pierz rallied back, scoring five unanswered points to tie the game up, with the stellar serves of McKayla Smude. The Royals ended the streak with a perfectly placed spike, but the Pioneers had all the momentum now.

Royals’ Haylie Wolbeck serves the ball in the game against the Pioneers.

