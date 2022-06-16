Pioneers’ Virnig, Flyers’ Turkowski impress at Class AA Golf tournament Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pierz and Little Falls were represented in the Class AA Girls Golf tournament by Pioneer Emily Virnig and Flyer Abby Turkowski, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15.The two-day state tournament in Ridges at Sand Creek, in Jordan, saw the girls have to adapt on the fly, as the second day was shortened to nine holes due to weather.In the first day of the tournament, Virnig took 42nd out of 87 athletes, with a score of 94. Turkowski was right behind her with 97 strokes.On day two, Turkowski finished with a 44 and Virnig finished with a 46.Overall, Virnig took 42nd, with a total of 140 strokes, and Turkowski finished in 47th, with a total of 141 strokes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Little Falls Flyers Pierz Pioneers Abby Turkowski Emily Virnig Girls Golf State Tournament Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Community members frustrated over cemetery upkeep Upsala City Council approves CUP for resident to keep chickens Animal Haven certified vet technician honored for her dedication to animals Investigative report of Royalton police chief outlines alleged misconduct Pekula announces run for District 3 county commissioner seat E-Editions Morrison County Record Jun 12, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you decided who you will vote for in the Aug. 9 primary? You voted: No, definitely too far away. Yes, I know already. I’m not going to vote in the primary — one election a year is enough. Vote View Results Back
