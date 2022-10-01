The Pierz Pioneers football team hosted the Morris Area Tigers, Friday, Sept. 30, during their homecoming night. Unfortunately, the Tigers would hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season, in a 26-24, back-and-forth game.
The Tigers’ success started early. They received the opening kickoff with good field position, starting at their own 46 yard line. They went to the air immediately, passing on every down, with the exception of a long scramble by QB Drew Huebner. The Tigers managed to chip away at the Pioneers’ defense until they found themselves at the six yard line. Huebner found a man open in the back of the endzone to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead, following a failed 2-point conversion.
The Pioneers’ first drive started off promising. They managed to drive down the field to the Tigers’ 25 yard line before they found themselves in a fourth and eight situation. They elected to go for it, but QB Garrett Cummings was sacked, turning the ball over on downs.
The Pioneers managed to hold the Tigers’ offense in the ensuing drive. When they got the ball back at their own 27, the Pioneers were kick-started by a 29-yard run by Kirby Fischer, who took an inside handoff, broke a tackle and bounced it to the outside before being forced out of bounds. Jacob LeBlanc finished the drive with a 3-yard TD up the middle to tie the game, in the final second of the first quarter. The Pioneers attempted a 2-point conversion, but failed, putting the score 6-6.
The Tigers responded quickly after Huebner completed on a deep ball fade to the wide receiver for a 44 yard completion to end the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Huebner found Owen Anderson which resulted in a 23-yard touchdown. A failed 2-point conversion gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead.
Not to be outdone, the Pioneers answered with a quick scoring drive of their own. Starting at their own 36, the offense marched down the field, aided by a huge pass by Cummings to Reese Young for a 38-yard catch and run down the Pioneers’ sideline to put them at the Tigers’ two yard line. On the very next play, LeBlanc pounded his way into the endzone, tying the game up, yet again. They failed to take the lead after they were stopped shy on the 2-point conversion attempt, keeping the score 12-12.
On the next Pioneers’ possession, Derek Stangl broke the defense on a 45-yard gallop that saw him go untouched after breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage. Stangl gave the Pioneers their first lead of the night. Another failed 2-point conversion set the score at 18-12, with 1:47 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Fischer booted the ball over the returners’ head who intended to let it roll into the endzone for a touchback. However, the ball rolled to a stop inside the five, forcing the Tigers’ returner to pick it up with multiple Pioneers’ defenders in his face. They started at their own seven yard line, ultimately crushing any plans to go down the field to tie the game before the half.
The Pioneers forced them into a three and out and managed to get the ball back with just over a minute to play with great field position.
Starting at the Tigers’ 37, Cummings connected with LeBlanc for 11 yards, then he connected with Fischer on a screen pass for 13 yards. On fourth down with nine second left in the half and the ball at the 13 yard line, the Pioneers had one play left.
Cummings took the snap and, after going through his reads, was flushed out of the pocket. The defense locked down the receivers, forcing Cummings to try to scramble for the touchdown. After breaking several tackles, he was brought down just one yard shy of the endzone as time expired, ending the first half.
The third quarter was scoreless, but the Pioneers scored first in the fourth. Cummings punched the ball in on a 1-yard TD to take a 24-12 lead, with 8:22 left in the game.
Unfortunately, the Tigers didn’t give up, scoring twice before the game ended. They scored on a 1-yard run with 6:17 left and once more on a 24-yard pass with 2:36 left in the game, to take a 26-24 lead after one successful 2-point conversion.
The Pioneers were unable to retake the lead in the final minutes, dropping their first game of the season.
Offensively, the Pioneers over 400 yards, 353 coming from the ground. Fischer carried the ball 15 times for 108 yards. Stangl was second in rushing, with six carries for 85 yards and a score. LeBlanc rushed for 83 yards and two scores and Young for 73. Cummings completed 5-of-9 attempts for 50 yards.
The defense didn’t seem to have an answer for the Tigers’ aerial attack, as they gave up 242 passing yards and three TDs. Mitch Smude and Cummings led the team with eight tackles each.
“We didn’t make enough plays to win tonight,” Head Coach Danny Saehr said. “ Give Morris credit, they made some big stops (on defense) and big plays on offense. Kids played very hard, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome some mistakes.”
The Pioneers fall to 4-1 on the season and take on Melrose, Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
