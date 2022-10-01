fischer
Pioneers’ Kirby Fischer braces for the hit during the second quarter against Morris Area, Friday, Sept. 30. 

The Pierz Pioneers football team hosted the Morris Area Tigers, Friday, Sept. 30, during their homecoming night. Unfortunately, the Tigers would hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season, in a 26-24, back-and-forth game.

The Tigers’ success started early. They received the opening kickoff with good field position, starting at their own 46 yard line. They went to the air immediately, passing on every down, with the exception of a long scramble by QB Drew Huebner. The Tigers managed to chip away at the Pioneers’ defense until they found themselves at the six yard line. Huebner found a man open in the back of the endzone to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead, following a failed 2-point conversion.

stangl
Pioneers’ CB Derek Stangl (10 red) guards Tigers’ WR Riley Asmus (10 white) as linebacker Kirby Fischer (24) watches the QB in Friday’s game against Morris Area. 

