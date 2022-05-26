Pioneers twosomes tie for first in Mora Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pierz girls golf team traveled to Mora, Monday, May 23, to compete in a nine-hole scramble. The Pioneers took first out of four team, finishing with a total of 82 strokes.All three of the Pioneers’ twosomes tied for first. Emily Virnig and Kari LeBlanc, Tiffany Virnig and Kaylee Gruber, and Cameryn Herold and Joleen Weyer all finished with a 41.The Pioneers then traveled to St. Cloud, Tuesday, May 24, where they placed third out of nine teams, with 412 total strokes.Emily Virnig placed third, finishing with 89 strokes and Tiffany Virnig finished ninth, with a 102.LeBlanc finished with a 109 and Gruber finished with a 112.Herold finished the meet with 116 strokes and Weyer rounded out the Pioneers golfers with a total of 141 strokes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pierz Pioneers Girls Golf Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Traffic stop results in multiple charges against St. Cloud woman Tara Selinski: 45 years and counting Storm causes significant damage to LF schools Sites considered for proposed community center reviewed State of Emergency declared in Morrison County after straight-line winds, tornado wreak havoc E-Editions Morrison County Record May 22, 2022 0 Online Poll Do you believe the county commissioners should spend ARPA funds on mental health in schools? You voted: No. It's not sustainable to use one-time funding for a long-term solution. Yes. It's much needed. I feel there's a need, but don't necessarily want the county alone to fund it when ARPA runs out. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.