The Pierz girls golf team traveled to Mora, Monday, May 23, to compete in a nine-hole scramble. The Pioneers took first out of four team, finishing with a total of 82 strokes.

All three of the Pioneers’ twosomes tied for first. Emily Virnig and Kari LeBlanc, Tiffany Virnig and Kaylee Gruber, and Cameryn Herold and Joleen Weyer all finished with a 41.

The Pioneers then traveled to St. Cloud, Tuesday, May 24, where they placed third out of nine teams, with 412 total strokes.

Emily Virnig placed third, finishing with 89 strokes and Tiffany Virnig finished ninth, with a 102.

LeBlanc finished with a 109 and Gruber finished with a 112.

Herold finished the meet with 116 strokes and Weyer rounded out the Pioneers golfers with a total of 141 strokes.

