Both of the Pierz track teams placed second in the Milaca invite, Tuesday, April 18, further solidifying their abilities in running and field events.
Chloe Lochner had the fastest time in the 800, running a time of 2:33.20. Her time was over 1.5 seconds faster than the next runner. Lochner also took second in the 1600. Her mile time of 6:00.47 was only nine seconds behind first. Carissa Andres finished in fourth place in the mile, just eight seconds behind her teammate, with a run of 6:08.49.
In the 3200, Quinn Gruber and Andres finished in first and second place, respectively. Quinn’s time of 13:03 and Andres’ time of 13:05 were substantially better than all other runners, with the third place runner crossing the finish line at 13:47.
Three of the girls’ relay teams, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800, finished as the best or second best performers. The 4x400 took first with a time of 4:33.86, nearly five seconds faster than all other squads. The 4x800 finished first with a time of 11:00.56, six seconds faster than all others and the 4x200 finished in second place, running a time of 1:56.73.
For the field events, the Pioneers weren’t as successful but still flashed their talents. Lochner took third in the long jump, leaping 14-0 1/2. Her jump was eight inches from first place. In the triple jump, she finished fourth. She jumped a distance of 29-8.
Abigail Virnig took fourth in the pole vault, clearing the pole at eight feet.
Allison Skiba took fourth in the shot put, throwing the rock for 28-10 1/4. She also finished in fourth place in the discus, throwing a distance of 86-3.
Derek Stangl took home first in the 200, crossing the finish line in a photo finish over Albany’s Luke Barrow. Stangl finished in 23.93 while Barrow crossed the line in 23.97.
John Cheney had the fastest hurdle times in both the 110 and 300 hurdle events. In the 100, he ran a time of 15.88, nearly two seconds ahead of his competition. In the 300, he ran a 45.21, over three seconds faster than every other runner.
In the distance events, Nathan Tax showed his stamina with a first place finish in the mile. He ran 1600 meters in 5:03.74.
In the 4x100, the Pioneer boys took first with a speedy time of 46.81.
Cheney’s high jump performance was also the best in the meet. He cleared the bar at a height of six feet. In his three events, he netted three first place medals.
Stangl finished the long jump with the second farthest jump. His 18-8 jump was only a few inches out of first place.
In the discus, Ian Oberfeld threw for 41-0 1/4, which was good enough to take first place by a foot and a half.
The Pioneers’ next meet in Pierz, Friday, April 21, was postponed with no make up date. Their next scheduled meet is in Little Falls, Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m.
