Both of the Pierz track teams placed second in the Milaca invite, Tuesday, April 18, further solidifying their abilities in running and field events.

Chloe Lochner had the fastest time in the 800, running a time of 2:33.20. Her time was over 1.5 seconds faster than the next runner. Lochner also took second in the 1600. Her mile time of 6:00.47 was only nine seconds behind first. Carissa Andres finished in fourth place in the mile, just eight seconds behind her teammate, with a run of 6:08.49.

