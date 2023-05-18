The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Milaca to compete in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, May 16. Both boys and girls teams finished third overall among eight teams, scoring 100 and 96 points respectively.
Ashley Kimman earned All Conference honors in three separate events. She dominated in both hurdles, 100 and 300, with times of 15.91 and 50.03, and in the high jump, she cleared 4-11, taking first in all three events.
Chloe Lochner earned All Conference in the 800 meter run. She took second after running the two laps in 2:25.15. She was ten seconds ahead of the third place runner and less than two seconds out of first place.
Allison Skiba earned All Conference Honorable Mention in the shot put. She placed third overall after a throw of 31-00 1/2. She was just a foot and a half shy of second place.
Derek Stangl took home All Conference in three of his events. He finished second in the 400, making the full lap in just 51.44 seconds. He finished with the second longest long jump in the meet, recording a 19-03 1/4. In his final event, he finished with a 23.18 in the 200 meter dash, taking fourth overall. He was .08 behind the third place runner and .30 behind the second place runner.
John Cheney earned All Conference in the 110 hurdles after taking second with a time of 15.70. He took first in the high jump, besting everyone by four inches, clearing the bar at 6-03.
In the 3200, Ethan Kowalczyk earned All Conference honors after taking second. His time of 10:26.36 was just nine seconds behind first place and 23 seconds ahead of third place.
Caleb Koch tied for first in the pole vault, earning himself an All Conference spot. He cleared the bar at 12-02, which was tied with Foley’s Ethan Novak.
Ian Oberfeld earned an All Conference spot after tying for second in the shot put, throwing for 44-10 1/4. The top throws were all incredibly close, with Oberfeld’s throw being just 3/4 of an inch from first place.
Wyatt Dingmann also earned All Conference after taking third in the discus. He recorded a throw of 131-05.
The boys 4x200 meter relay took second after Cheney, Travis Gross, and Kyle and Derek Stangl combined for a time of 1:34.90. The squad earned an All Conference Honorable Mention.
