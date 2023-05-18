The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Milaca to compete in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, May 16. Both boys and girls teams finished third overall among eight teams, scoring 100 and 96 points respectively.

Ashley Kimman earned All Conference honors in three separate events. She dominated in both hurdles, 100 and 300, with times of 15.91 and 50.03, and in the high jump, she cleared 4-11, taking first in all three events.

