The Pierz track team traveled to Becker for an indoor conference meet, Tuesday, March 28. The Pioneer girls took home second place among three teams, and the Pioneer boys took home third among three teams.
For the boys, they dominated the shot put event, taking home the top four throws. Wyatt Dingmann had the best throw of the night, throwing the rock 43’ 1 1/2”. Lucas Kunstleben was only a few inches behind him, with a distance of 41’ 7 1/2”. A few feet behind him was Austin Pawlu. Pawlu’s throw went for 37’ 8”. Wyatt Brezinka took fourth place with a throw of 35’ 10”. Luke Thomsen finished in fifth place, recording a throw of 31’ 2”.
Among the other field events, Caleb Koch took third in the pole vault, clearing the pole at 11 feet and Derek Stangl took third in the long jump, jumping a distance of 18’ 11 1/2”. Paul Niemen and Kyle Stangl took third and fourth in the triple jump, with distances of 33’ 9 1/2” and 32’ 8 1/2”, respectively.
In the races, Derek Stangl crossed the finish line first in the 55 meter dash in just 7.00, a personal best. In the 55 hurdles, Tyler Foss finished in third with a time of 10.07 and Connor Kruse finished fourth with a time of 10.62. Nathan Tax took home fourth in the mile, crossing the finish line after 5:08.70.
The 4x100 relay team, run by Derek Stangl, Kyle Stangl, Logan Gross, and Foss, finished second with a time of 51.10.
The girls were also dominant in the field events. In the shot put, two freshmen led the Pioneers, Faith Bidewell and Keira Gray. Bidewell took second, throwing for 28’ 9 1/2”. Less than half a foot behind her, in third was Gray, who threw for 28’ 3 3/4”.
In the pole vault, the Pioneers also took second and third place. Abigail Virnig finished with the second best vault and Eden Andres with the third best. Virnig cleared 8’ and Andres cleared 7’ 6”.
The top runners for the girls were Claire and Avery Gruber, who took third and fourth in the 55 meter dash. Claire finished in 8.23 and Avery in 8.29. Sophie Leidenfrost also had a great performance, taking second in the 400. She ran a 1:08.24 and was just under three seconds out of first place. Alexys Hanneken had an impressive performance in the 55 hurdles. She took third place, crossing the finish line in 10.45 and was less than half a second from first place.
The Pioneers’ next meet is 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Foley.
