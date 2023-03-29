The Pierz track team traveled to Becker for an indoor conference meet, Tuesday, March 28. The Pioneer girls took home second place among three teams, and the Pioneer boys took home third among three teams.

For the boys, they dominated the shot put event, taking home the top four throws. Wyatt Dingmann had the best throw of the night, throwing the rock 43’ 1 1/2”. Lucas Kunstleben was only a few inches behind him, with a distance of 41’ 7 1/2”. A few feet behind him was Austin Pawlu. Pawlu’s throw went for 37’ 8”. Wyatt Brezinka took fourth place with a throw of 35’ 10”. Luke Thomsen finished in fifth place, recording a throw of 31’ 2”.

