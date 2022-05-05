The Little Falls baseball team hosted the Pierz Pioneers, Thursday, April 28, but lost to their conference rival, 5-2. The Flyers fell to 3-2, while the Pioneers improved to 3-3.
In the first inning, the Flyers were able to get two outs in three batters. The Pioneers’ Andy Winscher, who was walked at his at-bat, managed to steal second and third, putting his team in scoring position early.
The following at-bat would be a sign of things to come for the Flyers. After a low pitch that hit the dirt, Flyers catcher Hudson Filippi couldn’t find the loose ball. After hesitating at third, Winscher took the chance and stole home, giving the Pioneers their first run of the night.
The Flyers managed to recover quickly and pitcher Zach Gwost fielded a ground ball and threw out the runner for the final out.
Winscher, the Pioneers pitcher, struck out the first batter, but the Flyers’ next batter, Collin Kray made it to first on a walk. Kray then stole second after a wild pitch. The next batter hit a grounder and was thrown out, but Kray advanced to third, putting the Flyers in scoring position.
Winscher made sure it didn’t go any further, striking out the next Flyers batter, ending the first inning, with the Pioneers up, 1-0.
In the second inning, Pioneer Mason Herold hit a pop fly right in the sweet spot between the right fielder and the second baseman for a single. Herold then stole second base. Gwost struck out the next batter. The next Pierz batter hit a line drive that was caught by second baseman, Kirby Fischer. Gwost kept the Pioneers from adding to their lead by striking out the next batter.
The Pioneers took the field, albeit only briefly. Winscher struck out all of the Little Falls batters immediately, sending the Flyers back onto the field.
In the top of the third, Pierz’s Reese Young drove the ball past the infield for a single. Young then stole second base, getting there right before being tagged by Matt Filippi. Winscher hit a line drive past the infield to drive in Young, increasing the Pioneers’ lead to 2-0. With Jeremy Bingesser at the plate, Winscher stole second base. On the next pitch, Bingesser hit a double, driving in Winscher for the Pioneers’ third run of the night. Gwost struck out the next batter to get the first out of the inning, but then Max Barclay would get on base following an error by the Flyers infield. Barclay also drove in Bingesser, putting the game a little farther out of reach for the Flyers.
After a few more at-bats, the Pioneers were threatening to add more runs on the board, with runners on second and third, and two outs. The Flyers managed to keep them from scoring again, with Gwost throwing out the batter for the final out.
After a long period on the field, the home team was finally looking forward to being at the plate and driving in some runs of their own. Unfortunately, the Flyers’ batters struck out, popped out, and struck out, sending them right back onto the field.
The Flyers struggled nearly all game at the plate. They finally scored some runs in the fifth, but it was too little, too late.
The Pioneers played great baseball, both on the field and at the plate. Winscher was the winning pitcher, pitching six innings and throwing nine strikeouts, three walks, four hits and two runs.
The Pioneers’ best batter was Bingesser, who hit 2-for-3, hitting a double and a single, while driving in two runs for his team.
For the Flyers, Gwost didn’t have a bad game, striking out eight batters and walking two, but he allowed five hits and five runs in four innings pitched.
Owen Bode led the Flyers, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
The Flyers’ next game was at Foley, Tuesday, May 3. The Pioneers’ next game was against Rush City at home, Monday, May 2
