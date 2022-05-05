The Pierz softball team continued its perfect season, beating the Little Falls Flyers, 13-3, Thursday, April 28.
With the loss, the Flyers dropped to 1-3 on the season.
For the Pioneers, Frankie Seelen was the winning pitcher, pitching in six innings. She recorded four strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs on seven hits.
Kiara Olesch had a good game at the plate, hitting 2-for-3, with an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Morgan Pohlkamp hit 2-for-4 and recorded three RBIs.
For the Flyers, Korrin Gwost was the losing pitcher, being on the mound for 5.3 innings, striking out seven batters and walking three. She recorded 13 runs on 12 hits.
Flyer Ellia Zimmerman managed to have a good day at the plate. She hit 1-for-3, with a double and two RBIs.
The Pioneers looked to keep their undefeated season going as they hosted Mora, Monday, May 2, in a double header.
That win streak is still alive after an 11-1 victory in game one and a 12-1 victory in game two.
Seelen was the winning pitcher once again for the Pioneers, pitching in four innings, striking out six batters and only giving up one run on three hits.
Kenna Otte was the Pioneers’ top hitter, going 2-for-2, driving in two runs, stealing two bases and also scoring once, herself.
In the second game, Seelen was the winning pitcher, again. She pitched four innings, with four strikeouts, two walks, two hits and one earned run.
Brenna Dickmann hit a home run in the second game, her second of the season. She has both of the Pioneers’ home runs this season. She hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored twice.
The Pioneers’ next game was against Milaca, Tuesday, May 3, in a double header.
The Pioneers won both games, the first, 14-3, and the second, 12-2.
In game one, Olesch hit 1-for-3, with two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Seelen once again was the winning pitcher, throwing six strikeouts and giving up three runs on two hits.
In game two, Olesch hit a perfect 4-for-4, hitting a two-run home run, scoring three times, and driving in five total runs along with one stolen base.
Britney Schommer was the pitcher for the Pioneers in game two, striking out two batters and giving up two runs on five hits, zero earned, in five innings.
The Pioneers remained undefeated, at 9-0, and look to keep that streak alive as they host St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, May 5.
Flyers have rough week
After losing to the Pioneers, the Flyers hosted the Albany Huskies in a double header, Monday, May 2. The Flyers lost both games, 9-7 and 10-3.
In game one, Avery Anderson hit 2-for-3, recording two RBIs and two singles.
Avie Podraza hit 1-for-2, hitting a double and driving in two runs, as well.
Korrin Gwost pitched in eight innings, striking out five batters, walking four and allowing nine runs, five earned, on 14 hits.
In game two, Gwost was the top batter for the Flyers, hitting 2-for-4, a single and a double, with two RBIs.
Avery Threlkeld was the pitcher for the Flyers, pitching in six innings, throwing out five batters and walking five.
The Flyers dropped to 1-5 on the year. They hoped to get their second win as they traveled to Foley, Tuesday, May 3, in a double header. The Flyers lost both games, 3-0 and 8-1.
Kendra Couture was the only Flyer to get on base. She did, however, manage to have a perfect game on the plate, hitting 3-for-3, two singles and a double. Unfortunately, that was the only positive in the game.
Gwost was the losing pitcher, throwing three strikeouts and allowing three runs on eight hits.
In the second game, Threlkeld drove in the run with a single. Gwost, Ellia Zimmerman and Katelyn Bloom all recorded two hits.
Threlkeld pitched five innings, only striking out two batters and allowed eight runs on 10 hits.
The Flyers’ next game is against Bemidji and Jamestown in a double header, Friday, May 6.
Cardinals win seven in a row
The Upsala Cardinals hosted Crosby/Ironton, Thursday, April 28, Crushing their opponent, 12-2.
Erica Roske was one of the top batters for the Cardinals, hitting 3-for-3, driving in two runs and scoring twice herself.
Molly Leners hit 2-for-4, driving in three runners and scoring once.
Isabelle Leners was the Cardinals’ winning pitcher, pitching in five innings, striking out seven batters, and only giving up two runs on four hits.
The Cardinals hosted Osakis, Friday, April 29, in a double header. They won the first game 5-3.
Isabel Ripplinger recorded two RBIs, hitting 1-for-3.
Isabelle Leners was the winning pitcher again for the Cardinals, pitching seven innings, striking out five batters and only allowing three runs on eight hits.
The Cardinals won game two, 9-7, for their sixth win in a row.
This game saw Brenna Graves record three RBIs on 1-for-3 at bat. Graves’ one hit was a double.
Isabelle Leners pitched in this game as well, striking out five batters, walking three and allowing seven runs on 12 hits, four earned.
The Cardinals continued their winning streak after defeating Brandon/Evansville, Tuesday, May 3, 11-2.
Ripplinger once again led her team in RBIs, with three. She hit 2-for-3 on the day and scored once.
Isabelle Leners struck out eight batters, and only walked one. She gave up two runs on seven hits.
The Cardinals are 7-1 as they travel to Swanville to face their conference rival, Thursday, May 5.
Bulldogs fall to 2-5
The Swanville Bulldogs traveled to Wadena/Deer Creek, Thursday, April 28, but lost their fourth game, falling to 1-4 on the season.
They fell 14-4, losing in five innings. Sam Sobiech hit 1-for-1 and drove in two runs. Avery Douglas hit 3-for-4 and recorded a stolen base. Kennedee Chuba was the losing pitcher.
Swanville finally got their second win when they traveled to Parkers Prairie, Monday, May 2.
They beat the Panthers on their own field, 9-8.
Karley Loven hit 1-for-2, with an RBI and a double. Reece Jackson also hit 1-for-2, with an RBI and two stolen bases. Chuba was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs’ losing streak continued, as they lost to Browerville-Eagle Valley, Tuesday, May 3, 12-2.
Despite the loss, Sobiech was perfect at the plate, hitting 2-for-2, with a double. Abigail Morris was also 2-for-2, and recorded an RBI. Chuba was the losing pitcher.
The Bulldogs fall to 2-5 on the season. They travel to Upsala, Thursday, May 5, to face the 7-1 Cardinals, hoping to grab an upset win over their conference rival.
